June 12, 1874: Guadalupe Lodge #237 F & AM was established in a meeting held at the Odd Fellows Lodge.
June 4, 1881: The first meeting of what was to become the Hesperian Lodge #164 F & AM was held in Central City.
June 17, 1907: Santa Maria’s City Council approved plans for Carnegie Library.
June 26, 1918: The military began drafting men to serve in World War I.
June 29, 1925: Bertram Hancock was killed when the Arlington Hotel in Santa Barbara collapsed during an earthquake. His father, Allan Hancock, was critically injured.
June 25, 1927: Santa Maria Elks Lodge #1538 was organized.
June 26, 1927: Louis Noire Crawford was elected First Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge #1538.
June 1928: Setsuo Aratani took his baseball team on a 3-month tour of Japan.
June 9, 1928: The Minerva Club signed a contract with O. C. Marriott & Company to begin work on its new clubhouse. Total cost was $12,959.92.
June 20, 1929: The hottest day in history recorded temperatures of Santa Maria to reach 105 degrees, causing pavement to buckle up as high as a foot in some areas of the city.
June, 1935: The Pleasant Valley School closed with Thelma Chamberlain Battles serving as the school’s last teacher.
June 1937: The Los Alamos Grange was organized as part of the California State Grange, the oldest general farm association in California.
June 19, 1939: A contract signed between the United States government and the Hancock School of Aeronautics provided that the school would provide both primary flying and ground training to Army personnel and to matriculate before January 1, 1941.
June 3-4, 1944: The first Elks Rodeo was held at the present Santa Maria Fairpark at Stowell Road and Thornburg Street.
June 16, 1944: The first shipload of 584 German POWs, arrived at Camp Cooke. By January 15,1946, the POW population had grown to 8700.
June 30, 1944: The Hancock College of Aeronautics contract with the U. S. government was terminated.
June 1945: P-38 training was discontinued at the Santa Maria Army Air Field.
June 30, 1945: A P-3 airplane crashed into Rusconi’s Café in 100 block of South Broadway
June, 1946: Camp Cooke closed after WWII. The entire camp was then leased for agricultural purposes.
June 10, 1950: The newly organized Santa Maria Valley Little League held opening day ceremonies at McClelland Park (now Simas Park).
June 7, 1967: The fountain in Central Plaza was dedicated to local dance instructor, Marjorie Hall.
June 1, 1969: Temple Beth-El, Santa Maria’s first synagogue, was dedicated.
June 21, 1971: The Santa Maria Times reported that the seal depicting the ship, “Santa Maria” would be the city's new seal. The seal was designed by Ad-Arts.
June 1, 1974: Rear Admiral Owen Siler, who graduated from Santa Maria Union High School in 1938 and from Santa Maria Junior College in 1940, was appointed Commandant of the United States Coast Guard.
June 29, 1974: The Guadalupe’s Masonic Lodge #237 celebrated its centennial.
June 28, 1978: Linda Glines became the first woman to serve on Santa Maria’s Fire Department when she volunteered for service. On June 14, 1980, she was serving as a full-time engineer.
June 20, 1998: Santa Maria was named an All-America City by the National Civic League.
June, 2000: Lompoc’s Louise Mollath was named Lompoc’s woman of the Century in recognition of her numerous contributions to the Lompoc Valley.
June 2, 2002: The Rancho de Guadalupe Historical Museum opened at 1005 Guadalupe Street in Guadalupe.
June 3, 2003: Mayor Lavagnino presented a proclamation to Rod Rodenberger declaring this date as “Santa Maria Indians Day” and congratulating the team on its 60th anniversary.
June 5, 2005: The U. S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron (better known as the Thunderbirds) announced its new pilots for the 2006 demonstration season. Included in this group was Nicole Ellington Malachowski, the first female pilot in its 52-year history. Malachowski was born in Marian Hospital in 1974 and later attended Bruce and Adam Schools, and Fesler Junior High School. The Ellington family moved to Upland in 1987.
June 21, 2005: Santa Maria resident Andy Wilson was inducted into the World Martial Arts Hall of Fame in Las Vegas.
June 13, 2009: Glenn Battles was the featured speaker at June’s The Valley Speaks. He talked about the history of the Battles family as well as the Pleasant Valley School where his mother Thelma Battles, served as its last teacher before it closed.
June 12, 2010: Sally Cappon, featured speaker of the June 2010 The Valley Speaks, talked about the effect of Vandenberg on the population of the Santa Maria Valley.
June 6, 2010: Mayor Larry Lavagnino presented Ernie Corral and Eddie Navarro proclamations proclaiming 60 years of Little League Baseball in Santa Maria.
June 11, 2011: Susan Silviera, guest speaker at the June of 2011 The Valley Speaks, talked about the history of the Portuguese in the valley, going back to the late 1880s.
June 9, 2012: Richard Weldon was again the featured speaker at the June of 2012 The Valley Speaks. Dick talked about the history of Santa Maria. Not only is Dick an expert on the city’s history, but has the photos to prove it.
June 13, 2013: Bill Wurth was the guest speaker at The Valley Speaks. Bill talked about the history of the frozen food industry and the building of the John Inglis Frozen Food plant.
June 28, 2013: The California Agricultural Heritage Club honored the Adam family for its 125 years of farming on the Central Coast of California. This award was presented in Sacramento at the California State Fair.
June 14, 2014: Scott Nicholson, who serves as president of Plantel, Inc., was the June of 2014 featured speaker at the The Valley Speaks. Nicholson talked about the history of both vegetable transplanting and Plantel.
June 12, 2015: Pauline Taylor, the guest speaker at June’s The Valley Speaks, talked about the history of the Knudsen Creamery.
June 12, 2016: The June of 2016 guest speaker at the monthly Valley Speaks was Doug Doherty who talked about Joe Hagerman, a long-time valley resident who was active in many areas, from sports to radio announcing.
June 3, 2017: For the first time in 60 years, the Santa Maria High School Saints, won the Southern Section Division CIF Championship by defeating Moreno Valley by a score of 9-0 in Riverside.
June 16, 2017: The featured speaker at the June of 2017 The Valley Speaks, was Mike Farris who talked about interesting excerpts from the Santa Maria Times.