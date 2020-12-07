Shirley Contreras: 'Who's Who in Santa Maria' just scratches surface

As J. Boyd Stephens, author of the 1931 publication said, he didn’t plan to publish an elite “400” list, but wanted to list men whose civic, fraternal, athletic, and business activities would mark them as progressive Santa Marians and definite assets to the community.
Thus, “Who’s Who in Santa Maria” was born.
At first the author planned to cover the entire Santa Maria Valley, but since the vast amount of information concerning each man whose name appears in the book took months for him to collect, he decided to limit it to Santa Maria.
I’m using some of the information contained in the book, and am adding more, if I can find it.
Virgil Franklin Alexander, the first man listed in the book, was born in Oregon in 1896 and came to Santa Maria in March of 1919 where he worked for Midland Counties Public Service Corporation. He married Blanche Souza the following September.
“Alec, the Great,” was mostly remembered for his home-run ability with the Aratani baseball team of Guadalupe, which toured Japan in 1929.
In 1931 he was living at 223-A East Tunnell Street. He died Aug. 3, 1963 at the age of 67, and is buried in the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Major Ransom P. Baker was born in Petaluma in October of 1861, and came to Santa Maria in June of 1883. In February of 1893 he married Millie Blosser. He served as Justice of the Peace from 1888 to 1898, and owned The Herron Company, a mercantile store on South Broadway. He later sold out to Safeway Stores. He was also one of the founders of the Santa Maria Gas Company. As his obituary said, no profits were paid on the Gas Company for 17 years, because “we put all our profits back into the system, giving the people the service to which we thought they were entitled.”
Baker served as president of the local Chamber of Commerce. For more information about Major Baker, please check my column in the June 1, 2019 edition of the Santa Maria Times.
In 1931 the Bakers were living at 428 North Curryer Street. He died at his home on West Chapel Street on Dec. 2, 1936 at the age of 75, and is buried in the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Daniel Thomas Batchelder was born in Iowa in April of 1888, and was known around the state as an expert agriculturalist.
Batchelder arrived in Santa Maria in August of 1925. He served as director of the local Chamber of Commerce, as well as being a member of the executive committee of the local chapter of the Boy Scouts of America.
In 1931 he was serving as superintendent of Rosemary Farms.
Both he and his wife, Millie, lived on Rosemary Farms at the time that “Who’s Who in Santa Maria” was published.
Albert Francis Black, also known as “Pop,” was popular with the younger folks who flocked to his confectionery shop daily. Black, who had once served as a trustee and city Marshall, was known as “Bert” to local adults.
Black was born in Huasna in April of 1879 and moved to Santa Maria in the early 1900s. He married Gertrude Stewart at Arroyo Grande in July of 1917 and opened Black’s Sweet Shoppe here in Santa Maria.
Pop Black died at his home at 118 West Fesler Street Aug. 3, 1967, where he and Gertrude had lived for many years.
Pop’s brother and partner, William Black, born in Santa Maria in February of 1884, married Helen Ford in San Francisco in July of 1914. In addition to being a co-owner of Black’s Sweet Shoppe, he once served as a clerk in the local Post office.
In 1931 the Blacks lived at 419 South Lincoln Street. Pop died in 1943 and is buried in the Santa Maria Cemetery.
David Allen Boyd, born in Ireland in March of 1880, arrived in Santa Maria in May of 1895. He married Carrie Winters at San Jose on Feb. 26, 1910. At the time that “Who’s Who in Santa Maria” was printed, Boyd had made a place in the hearts of all Santa Marians for his earnest and willing support of all projects, whether they were high school, community or fraternal.
In 1931, the Boyds were living on West Stowell Road. He died in Los Angeles county on Dec. 18, 1963 at the age of 83 and is buried in the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Born in Minnesota in November of 1857, Emmett Trott Bryant, one of Santa Maria’s oldest living pioneers, arrived in Santa Maria by stagecoach in October of 1869. He married Laura Sharp, one of the two daughters of Harriet Hart, in a multiple wedding ceremony held at the Methodist church in April of 1882.
Bryant went through local schools and Pacific Business College. He first went into business in 1880 when he and J. F. Goodwin leased the Old Farmers’ Union building from Ruben Hart. Through a series of name-changes, the Old farmers market eventually became The Goodwin and Bryant Mercantile Company and Post Office, becoming the area’s first Post Office.
When the store burned down in 1884, Emmett took his family to Newhall and later to Los Angeles, where he stayed for one year before returning to Santa Maria and entered the hardware business in the Hart House with his uncle, George Trott. By 1891 the store was known as the Bryant and Trott Hardware Company.
In 1931 the Bryants were living at 123 West Cypress Street. He died on May 24,1939 and is buried, along with Laura, in the Santa Maria Cemetery.
As one of the busiest and most popular physicians in Santa Maria, Dr. Zach B. Coblentz, was said to have been one of the town’s principal live wires and had no trouble finding time for extensive fraternal activities.
Born in Santa Maria in November of 1892, Dr. Zach married Fritze Levy in San Francisco in September of 1921. He went through Santa Maria schools, as well as the University of California.
When Dr. Lucas retired in 1931, two of the Coblentz brothers took over his practice. With Bert specializing in surgical cases and Zach doing the work of a general practitioner, the two built up a successful medical practice in town.
Zach moved to San Francisco in 1935 and was a prominent physician there. He died Jan. 23, 1969 in San Francisco.
Zach’s father, Samuel Coblentz, born in France in March of 1852, came to Santa Maria in 1879 to set up a merchandising store with W. A. Wilheimer on West Main Street. In 1892 L. M. Schwabacher bought out Wilheimer’s interest, thus creating Schwabacher and Coblentz, a company that served Santa Maria until 1932, when they retired.
Coblentz, and his wife, Rosalie, lived at 205 West Chapel Street. Samuel Coblentz died Sept. 30, 1933 in Santa Maria.
Chester Boyd Cox was born in Santa Maria in September of 1883. He went through Santa Maria grade school and graduated from Santa Maria Union High School as well as the University of California and the Yale Forestry school. He married Ruby Bryant in November of 1910. Chester served with the Bureau of Forestry in the Philippines for many years. When he returned to Santa Maria, he worked as a clerk in the Bryant and Trott Hardware store, and gained no little fame as an actor and singer with the Festus Singers where he once served as president.
Chester and Ruby lived in their home at 217 West Mill Street. Chester died Dec. 8, 1946 and is buried in the Santa Maria Cemetery.
In looking at the word count, I can understand how frustrated Mr. Stephens felt when he was putting his book together. I have reached 1,304 words and haven’t even scratched the surface. Maybe another chapter will appear soon.
Shirley Contreras lives in Orcutt and writes for the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society. She can be contacted at 623-8193 or at shirleycontreras2@yahoo.com. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories she’s written for the Santa Maria Times since 1991, is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.
