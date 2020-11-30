Shop local this holiday season and give Santa Maria Style

While turning to Amazon or other online retailers may be tempting for many this holiday season, we really encourage the community to support our local businesses when doing their holiday shopping, explained Glenn Morris, President/CEO of the Santa Maria Chamber. Not only does this help businesses who have been hit hard by the pandemic this year, it also means were keeping money local to support our own community. Many local businesses have created new ways to engage with their customers, from direct online ordering to curb-side delivery, in order to provide safe and convenient options.
To help encourage shopping local and get community members in the holiday spirit, the Chamber has put together two contests for Santa Maria Valley residents to participate in.
The first is a Shop Local Selfie Contest, where people can submit their selfies while out supporting local businesses for their chance to win weekly prize packages. Need ideas for where to find great local gifts? The Chamber has created a Shop Local Holiday Gift Guide, and will also be highlighting businesses from the guide daily on Facebook and Instagram. People can enter the Shop Local Selfie Contest at santamaria.com/shop-local-win.
Second, the Chamber is holding a Shop on Us! receipt reimbursement opportunity. Residents of the Santa Maria Valley simply submit their receipts from local businesses they supporting during their holiday shopping for a chance to be reimbursed up to $200. Winners will be drawn the week of December 21st. Additional details, including how to submit your receipts, can be found at santamaria.com/shop-local-win.
Morris says he hopes both campaigns will not only encourage support for our local businesses, but also entice community members to get out and explore our community this holiday season.
We know these past few months have been challenging for everyone, and many holiday traditions may not look the same as they did in years past, Morris explained. We hope that these campaigns will provide a fun way for residents to get out and safely visit some of the great local businesses in the Santa Maria Valley. Who knows you may even discover that perfect gift or create a new holiday tradition while you're at it.
Details on the Shop Local Selfie Contest and Shop on Us! campaigns, including how to enter, can be found at santamaria.com/shop-local-win. For holiday gift ideas, check out the Chambers Holiday Gift Guide at santamaria.com/SMV-Holiday-Gift-Guide. Be sure to follow the Chamber on Facebook (www.facebook.com/SMVCC) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/santamariachamberofcommerce/) for contest updates and winner announcements.
