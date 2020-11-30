Shop local this holiday season and give Santa Maria Style

While turning to Amazon or other online retailers may be tempting for many this holiday season, we really encourage the community to support our local businesses when doing their holiday shopping, explained Glenn Morris, President/CEO of the Santa Maria Chamber. Not only does this help businesses who have been hit hard by the pandemic this year, it also means were keeping money local to support our own community. Many local businesses have created new ways to engage with their customers, from direct online ordering to curb-side delivery, in order to provide safe and convenient options.

To help encourage shopping local and get community members in the holiday spirit, the Chamber has put together two contests for Santa Maria Valley residents to participate in.

The first is a Shop Local Selfie Contest, where people can submit their selfies while out supporting local businesses for their chance to win weekly prize packages. Need ideas for where to find great local gifts? The Chamber has created a Shop Local Holiday Gift Guide, and will also be highlighting businesses from the guide daily on Facebook and Instagram. People can enter the Shop Local Selfie Contest at santamaria.com/shop-local-win.

Second, the Chamber is holding a Shop on Us! receipt reimbursement opportunity. Residents of the Santa Maria Valley simply submit their receipts from local businesses they supporting during their holiday shopping for a chance to be reimbursed up to $200. Winners will be drawn the week of December 21st. Additional details, including how to submit your receipts, can be found at santamaria.com/shop-local-win.