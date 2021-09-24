Santa Fe Springs St. Paul turned two Righetti mistakes into two first-half scores Friday night. As a result, the Swordsmen (5-0) remained unbeaten and the Warriors (0-4) stayed winless.

The Warriors, down 21-0 after Isaiah Dunn hit Aiden Bravo for a 28-yard touchdown pass at the 8:48 mark of the third quarter, out-played the Swordsmen from that point on, but St. Paul hung on for a 28-21 non-league win at Righetti’s Warrior Stadium.

Righetti fumbled four times in the first half and lost them all. “Losing four fumbles will get you every time,” Righetti coach Tony Payne lamented. Actually, one lost fumble and a bad snap with the Warriors in punt formation helped sink the home team.

The Swordsmen sacked Cooper Bagby, Bagby fumbled and Cody Kautz recovered the ball in the Righetti end zone for St. Paul. Shortly thereafter, a long snap sailed over Righetti punter Abel McCormack’s head.

McCormack, after scrambling to pick up the ball at his own 10, did well to punt the ball to the Righetti 44. However, Dunn evaded a rush five plays later and hit Nathan Saldana for a five-yard touchdown pass.

Bravo caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Dunn on the first play of the fourth quarter for the winning score. The Warriors pulled within 28-21 on a one-yard Ryan Boivin run and a two-point McCormack conversion run, but Ty Bowers intercepted a Bagby heave on the last play then went straight down to preserve the win.

“I tell you, when we don’t dig ourselves a hole, we’ve got a heckuva football team,” said Payne. “I’m very proud of our guys for the effort they put in, for the week of practice they had.”

Righetti has been without starting quarterback Braden Claborn, who suffered a broken collarbone in the loss to Santa Barbara. Bagby and McCormack have filled in for the injured junior.

Ryan Lopez helped lead a Righetti defense that helped the Warriors stay in contention the first half despite the four lost fumbles.

“I thought we had a chance to stretch it out and put it away in the first half,” said St. Paul coach Rick Zepeda. “We didn’t do that.”

After netting all of 95 yards in the first half, Righetti, showing a nice mix of run and pass plays, scored on its first three drives after intermission.

Jeremiah Coronado answered the St. Paul third-quarter touchdown with a one-yard touchdown run. McCormack connected with Bagby for a 28-yard touchdown pass with 29 seconds left in the third then Boivin forced his way into the end zone and McCormack followed with the two-point conversion run at the 4:47 mark of the fourth.

Dunn kept hitting the Warriors with effective quick passes in the second half, and the St. Paul quarterback wound up throwing for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

“The majority of looks we’ve gotten are the deep zone or teams trying to stop us from running the ball. Righetti did a heck of a job of that,” said Zepeda.

The Warriors held the Swordsmen to 108 yards rushing, including 92 by Dunn. Boivin, with 123 yards, was the leading rusher.

“If the short pass is what the defense is giving you, you take it,” said Zepeda.

Righetti’s defense, beleaguered by Dunn’s quick passes in the second half, did make two big stops after intermission, and that gave the Warriors a chance.

“We’ve never gone up against a passing game like that before,” said Payne. “For our guys to withstand that - I’m very proud of them”

None of the Warriors were heard saying, “We got a moral victory,” afterward, but it is possible hanging close against a team such as St. Paul will give Righetti momentum heading into its Mountain League opener against Nipomo.

The Warriors will host the Titans at 7 p.m. next Friday night. After beating San Luis Obispo Friday night, Nipomo was the only unbeaten football team in the Mountain League this year.

“We knew this was a tough program with a proud tradition,” Zepeda said of Righetti. “We knew it would be tough to come in here and win.”