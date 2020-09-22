🥾🧘🏽 Sign up for a yoga hike at Los Flores Ranch 🌄

Are you looking for a great way to get outdoors and loosen up some muscles and joints that may be getting a bit tight due to the months of physical distancing at home?
Perhaps a hike and a little fresh air will help you open up. Maybe a good stretch will "clear the cobwebs" before you starting hanging decorative cobwebs.
How about a bit of both?
The city of Santa Maria's Recreation and Parks Department is accepting sign-ups for its upcoming yoga hike at Los Flores Ranch, but the hike is limited to only 10 participants.
The hike will take place at Los Flores Ranch, 6271 Dominion Road in Santa Maria, on Thursday, Oct. 1, starting at 5:30 p.m. and lasting until 7 p.m.
Participants are encouraged to bring water, sunscreen a packable mat and a face covering.
The cost of the hike is only $15, so get your name in and register for the hike at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.
