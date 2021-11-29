Each holiday season, representatives for charitable organizations stand in commercial districts and ring bells as they seek donations for the needy. Songwriting partners Jay Livingston and Ray Evans wrote a song in 1950 based on those department store Santas and Salvation Army volunteers and titled it "Tinkle Bells." Livingston's wife, Lynne, humorously suggested a new title so that the bells and song would not be associated with visiting the bathroom to "tinkle." The writers quickly changed it to "Silver Bells," which proved a much better fit. Holiday celebrants soon made "Silver Bells" a holiday standard.
City sidewalks,
Busy sidewalks
Dressed in holiday style,
In the air there's a
Feeling of Christmas.
Children laughing,
People passing,
Meeting smile after smile,
And on every street corner you'll hear.
(Chorus)
Silver bells, silver bells,
It's Christmas time in the city.
Ring-a-ling, hear them ring,
Soon it will be Christmas day.
Strings of street lights,
Even stop lights,
Blink a bright red and green,
As the shoppers rush
Home with their treasures.
Hear the snow crunch,
See the kids bunch,
This is Santa's big scene,
And above all this bustle
You'll hear.
(Chorus)
Written by Jay Livingston and Ray Evans
Lyrics courtesy of LyricsforChristmas.com
