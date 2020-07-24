You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
SLO County final: No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 8 Nick Kimball
0 comments

SLO County final: No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 8 Nick Kimball

PatrickLairdMP2.jpg

Running back Patrick Laird carries the ball during his playing days at Mission Prep in San Luis Obispo. Laird topped 4,500 rushing yards and scored 50 touchdowns during his three varsity seasons with the Royals. Laird is now a member of the Miami Dolphins.

SLO County final: No. 2 Patrick Laird vs. No. 8 Nick Kimball.

No. 2 Patrick Laird's career stats:

Rushing: 4,551 yards rushing, 50 TDs (3,117 yards rushing, 32 TDs as senior)

College: Played running back at Cal.

Note: Currently on Miami Dolphins' roster. Only area player to score an NFL TD last decade. 

Player of the Decade: Nipomo's Nick Kimball and his stellar 2014 campaign
Buy Now

Nipomo's Nick Kimball runs with the ball during a CIF Southern Section Northwest Division semifinal game against Pasadena Poly on Nov. 29, 2014. Kimball had 21 touchdown catches in his senior season in 2014 and was named the All-Area MVP that year.

No. 8 Nick Kimball's career stats: 

Receiving: 88 catches, 1,812 yards, 31 TDs (21 TD catches in 2014)

Defense: 35 total tackles, 3 INTs

College: Played at Hancock and the University of LaVerne.

Notes: 2014 All-Area MVP had 1,240 yards in receptions, and 21 touchdowns, as he helped lead Nipomo to the Southern Section Northwest championship. Also made 35 tackles that year.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News