SLO County likely to see closures due to rising COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo County is likely to regress to the state's most-restrictive purple tier due to a surge of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the month, caused mainly by gatherings throughout the community and among Cal Poly students, health officials said.
Counties are forced to backpedal if their metrics exceed current tier thresholds for two consecutive weeks. San Luis Obispo County's case rate per 100,000 people has exceeded red tier metrics for one week, with no signs of slowing, County Health Officer Penny Borenstein said.
"We are collectively going in the wrong direction. It is reasonably likely that we will see ourselves back in the purple tier in the next couple of weeks," Borenstein said Thursday.
If the county regresses, businesses such as restaurants, fitness centers, movie theaters, places of worship and museums once again must cease all indoor operations, and retailers will have to lower their indoor capacity, according to state guidelines.
Last week, the county's rate of COVID-19 cases skyrocketed to 10.2 cases per 100,000 people, according to a weekly metric update from the California Department of Public Health. Although high testing levels led to an adjustment of 7.2, the number still exceeds the red tier threshold of 7.
As of Thursday, 72 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the county, with a total of 4,972 total cases now confirmed, according to county public health data.
A total of 580 cases remain active in the county, marking the highest rate since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these active cases, approximately half are among Cal Poly students, Borenstein said.
In a campus announcement last week, university President Jeffrey Armstrong said that gatherings among sorority houses and residents of certain on-campus housing locations had contributed to a rise in cases, along with several students who ignored isolation or quarantine orders.
"Cal Poly administration and leadership are aware that although the student body had been doing quite well for the first two months of being back on campus, since then a number of their students have started to not adhere to the guidance," Borenstein said.
According to county data, COVID-19 cases among on-campus Cal Poly students reached 149 as of Thursday, a 115% increase from one week ago.
Within the same time period, cases among the 18 to 29 age group grew by 22%. Individuals in this age group now make up the highest number of cases in the county, according to county data.
In order to detect COVID-19 cases more rapidly, the university has developed a surveillance lab that will allow for rapid testing of saliva with processing done on-campus.
"This new method will allow us to test many more people much more quickly," Armstrong said Tuesday. "Our current estimate is 4,000 tests per day by mid-January."
With the fall quarter wrapping up Nov. 20, the university is urging on-campus students to return to their permanent residences if they can, and for all students to maintain safety practices when traveling.
However, Borenstein reminded the community that it will be up to residents to refrain from gathering in order to bring COVID-19 cases down.
"It’s really in all of our hands to double down," she said. "Whether it’s Cal Poly or the rest of the community, we continue to see gatherings being the source of transmission."
Adjudication processes
While the purple tier is all but inevitable, officials are hoping to buy time through state adjudication processes in order to give impacted businesses more time to prepare.
In order to be considered for adjudication, counties must either demonstrate discrepancies in data that have contributed to tier movement or identify circumstances specific to the county that have impacted tier status.
According to Borenstein, the county has identified delays in reporting of test results from a certain provider, which could be the basis of an adjudication. In addition, the thousands of students at Cal Poly who came into the community this fall could substantiate a concession from the state, she said.
"We want to do everything that we can to not move backward, so we have submitted an adjudication to the state," she said. "We could potentially stave off the purple tier for another week."
Ten counties, including Modoc, Monterey and San Diego, have submitted adjudications to the state.
