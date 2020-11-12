SLO County likely to see closures due to rising COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo County is likely to regress to the state's most-restrictive purple tier due to a surge of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the month, caused mainly by gatherings throughout the community and among Cal Poly students, health officials said.

Counties are forced to backpedal if their metrics exceed current tier thresholds for two consecutive weeks. San Luis Obispo County's case rate per 100,000 people has exceeded red tier metrics for one week, with no signs of slowing, County Health Officer Penny Borenstein said.

"We are collectively going in the wrong direction. It is reasonably likely that we will see ourselves back in the purple tier in the next couple of weeks," Borenstein said Thursday.

If the county regresses, businesses such as restaurants, fitness centers, movie theaters, places of worship and museums once again must cease all indoor operations, and retailers will have to lower their indoor capacity, according to state guidelines.

Last week, the county's rate of COVID-19 cases skyrocketed to 10.2 cases per 100,000 people, according to a weekly metric update from the California Department of Public Health. Although high testing levels led to an adjustment of 7.2, the number still exceeds the red tier threshold of 7.

As of Thursday, 72 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the county, with a total of 4,972 total cases now confirmed, according to county public health data.