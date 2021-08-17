The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported the deaths of two additional residents from COVID-19 on Tuesday, one of whom is the youngest individual in the county to die from the illness thus far.
According to the department, one of the residents was in their 20s and the other was in their 90s. In total, 273 people in the county have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19.
“These losses are devastating for everyone involved and especially so when we lose a member of our community at such a young age,” said county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “I extend my heartfelt condolences to their family, friends and loved ones. I implore our community members of all ages: Protect yourself with the vaccine. We have the power to prevent these tragic losses.”
An additional 778 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past week alone as the highly infectious delta variant surges across the country. Active cases, which totaled around 100 in mid-July, have increased 12 times over in the past month to 1,250, according to county public health data.
Hospitalizations due to severe impacts from COVID-19 have tripled in the past two weeks, with 24 residents currently hospitalized, including eight in the intensive care unit, according to county public health data.
Vaccinations against COVID-19 continue to provide protection against severe illness from the virus, even the delta variant. County data indicates that the majority of new COVID-19 cases, as well as hospitalizations, deaths and illness, are among unvaccinated residents.
“Our neighbors and loved ones who have died too young from this cruel disease, those who are currently receiving life support in the ICU — right now, it’s too late for them to prevent this outcome by getting vaccinated. But for everyone else in our community, it’s not too late: You can protect yourself, protect the people you love and help close the curtain on this terrible pandemic," Borenstein said.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is currently offering financial incentives to residents who receive the vaccine in the form of one $25 gift card per dose.
Residents can find available vaccine locations and appointments online at myturn.ca.gov. Vaccines are available at three public health clinics in Grover Beach, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo. Hours for the clinics and more information are available at RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.
