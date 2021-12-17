The first local case of the omicron variant has been confirmed in a San Luis Obispo County resident, county health officials reported Friday.
The case was detected by the California Department of Public Health and officials informed the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department on Friday, according to county Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.
County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein reminded community members that as with any coronavirus variant, the best way to prevent transmission and spread is through vaccination, boosters, testing if one feels sick or is a close contact to a confirmed case, and masking in public indoor spaces.
“It was only a matter of time before the omicron variant would find its way to our community and we want to reassure our community that we have a strong surveillance system in place to identify any future cases of COVID-19 that carry the omicron variant,” Borenstein said.
The new variant was first detected in mid-November in Botswana and South Africa, and in the United States by early December, according to the Centers for Disease Control. It has been identified as a variant of concern due to its likely high transmissibility, but early evidence shows it may not cause more severe illness or symptoms.
Delta continues to be the dominant variant, according to Shoresman, and COVID-19 case rates remain at a "substantial" level as defined by the CDC.
San Luis Obispo County officials also reported the deaths of three residents from COVID-19 on Friday, ranging in age from their 30s to 70s. The county has now confirmed 370 deaths from the illness.
All residents age 5 and above are urged to complete their full COVID-19 vaccination series to prevent against severe illness and death from the virus. Visit myturn.ca.gov to find a nearby vaccine.
