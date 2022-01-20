Both Righetti coach Cesar De Alba and St. Joseph coach Djibril Coulibaly had plenty to be happy about after Thursday night's game.
However, each coach probably saw plenty of room for improvement.
St. Joseph held off Righetti 4-3 in the girls soccer game played at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium then.
St. Joseph's offensive attack was relentless, led by forward Zorah Coulibaly and winger Grace Mensah. Coulibaly scored twice, her second on an assist from Mensah, who wreaked havoc with her speed on the wing Thursday, creating scoring chance after scoring chance for the Knights.
De Alba had to be happy that his Righetti team kept coming back, finding a pair of equalizers in the first half and creating a goal in the second half.
The Knights took a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute of the game when Izzy Ruiz scored on a header that was set up by a corner kick.
But that first lead was short-lived. Righetti answered five minutes later after the Warriors drew a penalty and Bianca Flores knocked the shot home in the 15th minute.
Righetti goalkeeper Regina Reyes kept it a tie game with a dazzling one-handed save on a shot that crossed the front of goal from Mensah in the 25th minute.
Then Coulibaly struck for her first goal in the 35th, beating the entire Righetti defense on a breakaway and slipping a low shot past Reyes to put St. Joseph up 2-1.
Raquel Schmid's first goal came just a minute after Coulibaly gave the Knights their second lead of the game, scoring after a Righetti shot bounced off the right post and she sent the rebound shot past keeper Remy Waldron.
The Knights would again grab a third lead in the first half, this time scoring on a penalty of their own. Paige Bailey was given a yellow card and St. Joseph was awarded a penalty after Bailey's slide tackle in the penalty area. Natalie Lima slotted the PK home to give St. Joseph a 3-2 lead at the break.
Coulibaly scored in the first minute of the second half when Mensah made a strong run down the wing and slipped the ball to Coulibaly who confidently sent a high shot past Reyes.
St. Joseph wouldn't score again, but the Warriors did cut into the lead once more. Righetti answered this time, scoring after a long free kick bounced off Waldron's hands and Schmid pounced on the loose ball and slammed a shot home for a goal that cut the St. Joseph lead in half.
Righetti put some late pressure on the St. Joseph defense, but the Knights were able to close out the game with the win.
The Warriors are now 9-8-1 on the season and 1-4 in a tough Mountain League. The Warriors are scheduled to play at San Luis Obispo on Friday.
St. Joseph is now 11-4-2 on the season and 3-2 in league. They play at Mountain League leader Arroyo Grande on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Arroyo Grande beat St. Joseph 2-0 in the first round of league play in December. The Eagles are 13-5-2 overall and 4-1 in league after falling 3-1 to San Luis Obispo on Tuesday.
Coulibaly, a junior, now has 21 goals on the season and the Knight offense seems to have an added weapon in Mensah, who had to sit out the first half of the season after transferring from San Luis Obispo.
College basketball
Hancock men and women win
After a three-week layoff filled with postponements, the Allan Hancock College women's basketball team opened Western State Conference play with a victory over Santa Barbara City College on Wednesday.
Both teams were even during the opening frame but the Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 WSC) trailed by five at the intermission after a slow second quarter. Coach Cary Nerelli's squad came to life after the halftime break with an explosive 14-6 third quarter and rode the momentum to the end.
Both teams finished the evening with a 40% showing from the field but a solid defensive effort from the home team limited the Santa Barbara (7-10, 2-1 WSC) crew to just a six percent effort from the three-point line. AHC also finished the night with a 44-33 advantage on the boards and registered 14 points off of 18 Vaquero turnovers.
Jayci Bayne led the way offensively with a 21-point showing while also adding six rebounds. Alijah Paquet finished in double figures after tacking on 11 points to go along with two steals, two assists, and five rebounds. Alexandria Paquet dished out a team-best of seven assists and nabbed a career-high of six steals.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to return to play on Monday with a trip to Ventura College. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
The Hancock men's team got back on track on Wednesday evening with a league victory inside of the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
After a back-and-forth battle throughout regulation, a crucial layup from Amari Stroud sealed the victory for the Bulldogs (9-8, 1-1 WSC) in the final 20 seconds of action as they topped Santa Barbara City College in overtime. As a team, Hancock shot a 52 percent from the floor despite a cold night of shooting from distance. Coach Tyson Aye's group also won the rebounding battle at a hefty 50-27 margin and limited the Vaqueros (5-12, 0-3 WSC) to just four second-chance points.
Stroud led the squad with a stat-stuffing performance that featured 21 points, five blocks, five rebounds and four assists. Bryce Craver registered a season-high of 11 rebounds while chipping in nine points and dishing out four assists.
Collin Oestereich added a career-high of 15 points off the bench while grabbing four boards. Shawn Kelly narrowly missed out on a double-double after a nine-point, nine-rebound performance.
Up next for the Bulldogs is a trip to Ventura College on Monday. Tip-off for the contest is scheduled for 5 p.m.
