Softball: After starting season with win over Righetti, Saints to host Tigers

Santa Maria High started its softball season this week after not playing in over a year.

The Saints got off on the right foot.

Santa Maria edged Righetti 7-6 in an eight-inning game on Wednesday. The Saints clawed their way back after falling into a 5-0 hole to the Warriors, who started their season last month.

Iceis McNutt tripled in the top half of the eighth and came around to score on a passed ball.

Saints coach Greg Guerrero says he has six seniors on the team and is hopeful this spring. They are set to host San Luis Obispo in another non-league game Saturday.

Guerrero said McNutt went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple and Adriana Lopez finished 2-for-4 with a double. Carly Solorio had a huge day as Guerrero said she went 4-for-5 with three doubles against Righetti. Sonora Glidewell went 3-for-4 and also had a double.

"It was a great softball game," Guerrero said. "They both played good ball after not getting to play much over the last year. After not being able to get on the field for so long, it was a good way to start the season, especially after losing most of last season."

Guerrero said this year group is experienced and talented and should be more competitive than teams of the last few years.

"We've got the six seniors seniors so we're expecting a lot," Guerrero said. "A lot of these girls have been with me for three years and we're hopeful that we're going to have a good season. We played as they came at us against Righetti. We were down and worked back at it to go ahead at the end. The girls really stayed with it, they didn’t give up or get down."