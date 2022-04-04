Offensive production sputtered for the Allan Hancock College softball program as they fell in a 4-1 decision at Moorpark College on Thursday afternoon.
Mya Mendoza put the Bulldogs (14-10, 3-2 WSC) on the board in the third frame with an RBI double that plated one, but Moorpark quickly responded with a two-run showing in the bottom of the inning to take the lead. The Raiders (19-6, 5-0 WSC) extended their lead in the fifth by scoring two runners to close the contest.
Mendoza led the Bulldogs at the plate with the lone RBI of the game after a 1-for-3 showing. Antoinette Terrones and Lisette Coria also added one hit apiece on the day, while Abigail Salazar was the lone AHC member to be walked.
Briana Munoz (7-4) suffered the loss in the circle after six innings of work. She struck out one batter and allowed three earned runs after scattering seven hits.
The Bulldogs were set to continue conference action on April 5th with a road trip to Santa Monica College.