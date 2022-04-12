Lompoc has gotten back on track and the Braves used a game against their rivals to start righting the ship.
Lompoc cruised past Cabrillo 9-2 in a Channel League game Tuesday afternoon on a windy day in Lompoc.
The Braves' win ends Cabrillo's six-game win streak and snaps a two-game skid for Lompoc. The Braves lost twice last week in crushing defeats against Dos Pueblos, falling 6-4 on April 5 and 13-3 on April 8.
Cabrillo beat Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez and Orcutt Academy two times each to build up a six-game streak heading into Tuesday's game.
Cabrillo scored once in the top of the first inning Tuesday, but the Braves responded with four runs in the bottom half of the inning. Lompoc then went up 6-1 with two in the second and 7-1 with another run in the third. Lompoc built up a 9-1 lead with two more in the fourth, but Cabrillo regrouped and prevented a run-rule defeat, not allowing Lompoc to score again while tacking on a run in the top of the sixth inning.
Cabrillo is set to host Lompoc on Friday at 3:30 p.m. Cabrillo is 10-10 overall and 6-5 in league play. The Braves are 16-4 and 9-3 in league.
In Tuesday's win, Lompoc lead-off batter Gabi Arias went 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI. Arias had a triple.
Avary Montgomery had a hit and a run and freshman catcher Natalie Aguilar went 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs, smacking a home run.
Starting pitcher Briana Reitmeier also homered and finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored. Cheyanne Cordova went 2-for-3 with a run and a double. Rita Hernandez had a hit and an RBI for the Braves.
Reitmeier threw a complete game, striking out seven. She did issue six walks and gave up five hits and two earned runs. Reitmeier also hit three batters.
Sophia Powell had a hit and a walk for Cabrillo. Sophomore standout Keira Howerton had a hit and an RBI, as did catcher Kenslee Martin. Emma De Kok went 2-for-2 with a run and a walk.
Cabrillo pitcher Sekai Mitchell threw a complete game, allowing 12 hits and striking out five.
Baseball
Valley Christian Academy 13, Newbury Park Adventist 2
James Fakoury went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and six RBIs for the Lions. Torin Ellis went 3-for-3 with an RBI and Tristan Fortier finished 2-for-3 with a double and a run driven in.
Jacob Sanders went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a double and also pitched five innings, allowing two hits and two unearned runs while striking out four.
Nipomo 6, Pioneer Valley 4
Wade Arkinson went 2-for-2 with two runs, two walks and a triple for the Titans. Lukas Ward started on the mound and also scored twice, finishing 1-for-1 with a run and an RBI with three walks. Jesse Ahedo had a double and an RBI.
Pioneer Valley scored all four of its runs in the top of the fourth inning. The Titans scored once in the fourth, three in the fifth and two more in the sixth to come from behind and beat the Panthers.
Ward went four innings on the mound, striking out four and allowing four hits.
Hunter Wooldridge earned the win pitching the final three innings for the Titans.
Andy Morales and Estevan Fonseca started for the Panthers and the Titans were able to get to them late. They combined to give up eight hits, six earned runs while striking out six and walking six.
The Panthers had five hits. Morales, Jesus Nava, Richie Robles, Josue Garcia and Josiah Urbano each had one hit. Garcia had a double for the lone extra-base hit for the Panthers.
Robles, Carlos Garcia, Urbano and Luis Uriarte each scored a run for Pioneer Valley. Josue Garcia, Morales and Urbano had RBIs.
The Panthers are now 11-5 and 5-2 in Ocean League play after starting out 5-0 in league. They're slated to play at Santa Maria at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Nipomo next plays in a tournament next week.