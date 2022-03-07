The Lompoc-Cabrillo softball game on Friday more than lived up to its billing.

Lompoc, which was the favorite as it carried a 7-1 record into this Channel League showdown, jumped out to a 7-0 lead over the rival Conquistadores. The Conqs, though, scored six times over the final three innings forcing Lompoc to hang on for a wild 8-6 win.

Lompoc ace Briana Reitmeier was mostly dominant, but struggled with her command. Reitmeier struck out 15 Conqs on Friday, though she allowed five earned runs and issued eight walks and gave up seven hits.

Freshman shortstop Gabi Arias had another dynamic game, going 2-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs from the lead-off spot for Lompoc.

Natalie Aguilar, a freshman catcher, went 2-for-2 with two runs scored for the Braves and Reitmeier had a hit, a run and an RBI. Yvette Rodriguez drove in two runs on one hit and Rita Hernandez also drove in a pair of runs as De'Vonnah Montague scored twice and had two hits.

Cabrillo leadoff batter Alina Terrones drove in two runs with a double. She also scored a run. Angeliyah Gonzalez also had two hits and two RBIs for the Conqs.

Zoe Pippins and Sekai Mitchell pitched for Cabrillo. Mitchell went 6 2/3 innings and allowed eight runs on nine hits while striking out two and walking seven.

Lompoc's first two runs came on ground balls, with Avary Montgomery scoring the first run on a Reitmeier ground out and Aguilar scoring on a Rodriguez fielder's choice. Rodriguez put Lompoc up 3-0 with a bloop single and Hernandez made it 5-0 with a fly ball single to left field that scored Reitmeier and Cheyanne Cordova. Arias brought two more runs home on a single.

Gonzalez then brought two runs home for Cabrillo on a sharp single to center field. Kiera Howerton plated another Cabrillo run in the sixth with a bases loaded walk.

Arias gave Lompoc some more breathing room with a ball that brought home Montague in the seventh.

Powell then doubled home Kinsley Martin to cut into Lompoc's lead in the bottom of the seventh, making the score 8-4 before Terrones doubled home two runs to make the score 8-6.

Reitmeier then got a strikeout to end the game with Terrones stranded at third base.

Cabrillo entered this week with a 1-2 record. They started the season with a 14-2 win over Santa Barbara before falling to Lompoc on Friday. The Conquistadores then lost to Monrovia 9-2 on Saturday.

Cabrillo was set to play San Marcos at home on Tuesday before Dos Pueblos at home on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Lompoc entered the week 8-1 on the season with a home game against Santa Ynez on Tuesday and another home game Friday against San Marcos at 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Lompoc beats Cabrillo 10-4

Lompoc improved to 3-5 on the season with a 10-4 win over Cabrillo on Friday. The Conqs dropped to 2-6 on the season.

Lompoc has been out-scored 41-56 in its first eight games of the year, going 3-4 at home. Cabrillo has been out-scored 23-68 on the season.

Lompoc also lost to Dos Pueblos 15-3 last week. The Braves have a league game at Santa Ynez on Tuesday and a home non-league game against Pioneer Valley. They will then play at San Marcos on Friday. All games are set for 3:30 p.m.

Cabrillo had lost three straight heading into the Tuesday game at San Marcos (6-2). The Conqs lost 14-3 to Santa Barbara on March 1.

Cabrillo is set to play at Dos Pueblos on Friday at 3:30 p.m. before hosting San Marcos on March 15 and playing at San Marcos on March 18.