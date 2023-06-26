Veteran coach Kristina Sewell's Pioneer Valley softball team finished its 2022-23 regular season with a nine-game winning streak.

The run carried the Panthers to the Ocean League championship, the first league title in program history. Sewell is the Times All-Area Softball Coach of the Year.

"This is not an honor I ever expected to receive, nor is it one I can take sole credit for," said Sewell. "But the recognition the PV softball program is finally receiving has made all the doubt and struggle worth it."

Pioneer Valley finished 16-10-1, including 12-1 in the Ocean League according to the Maxpreps standings. The Panthers went out in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 2 Playoffs with a 4-0 loss to top seed St. Joseph.

"As a program for the last three years, we have worked to bring it to the level that it is at now through rigorous off-season training and mentally preparing our athletes for success," said Sewell.

Pioneer Valley rode the 1-2 pitching punch of sophomore Ciena Acosta and senior Jazmyn Molina plus a .313 team batting average to a big regular season.

Molina was 6-1 with a 2.77 ERA and pitched two perfect games, one against Orcutt Academy and one against San Luis Obispo in Pioneer Valley's regular season finale. Both perfectos came in Ocean League play.

Acosta delivered with a dominant performance in both Pioneer Valley wins in a season sweep against Nipomo, which won the 2022 Central Section Division 6 championship. This year, Acosta struck out 15 batters the first time against Nipomo and 16 the second time as the Panthers swept the two-game season series.

Nipomo finished the league standings at 10-3, a half game behind second-place Cabrillo (11-3). Cabrillo and Pioneer Valley split their season series. Ocean League member Morro Bay disbanded its softball team after Pioneer Valley and Nipomo had each played the Pirates once. Cabrillo played Morro Bay twice before the Morro Bay team was disbanded.

Acosta finished with a 6-6 record and a 1.93 ERA. She was the Ocean League Pitcher of the Year and the All-Area Pitcher of the Year.

Six Panthers hit above the team batting average for the season. Senior Kaylee Dolores led the team in batting average at .416.

Sewell said a lot of the program's recent success is owed to the work the players and her coaching staff put in.

"For the last two years, we have worked to instill the mindset that hard work and consistency will help us reach our goal," said Sewell. "I am very lucky to have such young and talented athletes. Without their dedication, none of this would have been possible.

"In addition, the consistently strong leadership we have had from our senior athletes each season has been a big catalyst for our success," Sewell said. "As a program, we have put ourselves on the map. We are known, and we are becoming the team to beat."

Sewell said the program's success starts with the work at the junior varsity level.

"As a program, we also feel it's very important to maintain the integrity and rigor of our junior varsity program," Sewell said. "Our success can also be attributed to my JV coaching staff, Antoinette Armas and Patty Costantinidis.

"They teach the JV players important fundamentals so that they have a solid foundation when they are brought up to varsity. A successful program requires work at both levels, not just varsity."

Sewell said her varsity assistants, Albert Dollinger and Albert Ahumada "have been at my side for years, and without them this program would not be where it is today. I am proud of us for sticking to our plan, being consistent and all working together to bring our girls to success.

"Coaching a high school team is a massive undertaking," said Sewell. "That's why this honor needs to be credited to my staff more than anything."

Though the Panthers lost several key seniors to graduation, "We will be back next season, and we will be even stronger," Sewell pledged.