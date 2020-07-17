You are the owner of this article.
Bailey: We need to accept that high school sports won't return until 2021 and work to make even that happen
The Dailey Bailey

High schools push ahead for fall football amid pandemic

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday that schools in counties on the state's COVID-19 monitoring list cannot start the school year with in-person instruction "until their county has come off the monitoring list for 14 consecutive days," virtually ensuring that there will be no high school sports until 2021.

Earlier this month, I wrote that I saw "almost no chance of having a fall sports season later this year. I don't see football happening, especially with people in attendance, this year. No way."

In case you're wondering, that proclamation has been all but fulfilled. 

Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that schools in counties on the state's COVID-19 monitoring list cannot start the school year with in-person instruction "until their county has come off the monitoring list for 14 consecutive days."

As of Friday, 33 of the 58 counties in California were on the monitoring list, including Santa Barbara.

Based on that, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District announced Friday that it will start the school year with distance learning. Lucia Mar is doing the same, as is Lompoc Unified. St. Joseph High School and other parochial and private schools will follow these mandates as well.

No school means no school sports, obviously.

And with schools facing such restrictions, it's clear that sports will be drastically affected if we have them at all this school year. (California junior colleges announced this month that all sports have been moved to 2021).

So, if you've been holding out hope for a normal high school sports season later this year, it's definitely time to face facts: We will not have any high school sports until 2021.

To ensure that we have a full slate of sports in early 2021, we all need to make peace with that.

Instead of dwelling, we need to start preparing. To do that, I'd suggest doing the small things that can help ensure that we have some normalcy by that time. (Mainly, wear a mask, wash your hands and socially distance when. Also, get tested if possible).  

I wish some would stop complaining about these necessary decisions that are being made. We will not be able to out-will a virus that has no conscience or bias.

I feel for athletes that have been affected by this. We are all feeling the effects of this pandemic and we are being forced to change and evolve. To make sacrifices. 

A particular semi-prominent media member that deals with high school sports in California doesn't seem to get that these decisions are being made in the interests of all Californians, writing online Friday that "the math just doesn’t add up. We have been hustled."

I'm sure some of these same people would argue with a wildfire tearing through their neighborhood or dismiss evacuation orders in the face of a hurricane. (This is also a great time to remind you that many Americans were staunchly against seat belts as late as the 1980s).

I'm sorry, but I'm going to trust the words of experts and those being advised by experts over someone who gets most of their information from cable news networks and Facebook or Twitter. 

California alone has 370,000 confirmed cases of a novel virus that we are still learning about and developing a vaccine for. Much of the United States locked down for months and still has 3.68 million cases and over 140,000 deaths in about six months. 

Not putting these restrictions on schools and sports will surely cost lives. Maybe the estimates are high, but health officials and health scientists will always play it safe. And I'm fine with that.

I am not asking you to submit and follow orders blindly, but to take a level-headed approach to a once-in-a-lifetime crisis we are facing.

As Washington Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle says: "Sports are the reward of a functional society."

You want sports next year? We are mask.

You want the NFL this fall, wash your hands.

You want life to get back to normal? Stay home.

