The 2021-22 season is a fresh start for the Cabrillo High School girls soccer team.

The Conquistadores’ record stood at 1-1-1 after breaking through for their first victory of the season – a convincing 6-0 non-league home win over the Pioneer Valley Panthers last Thursday.

“We’re a work in progress,” said head coach Derrick Wong after the Pioneer Valley match. “But after everything we went through — all the schools went through — last year, it’s great to be back to some kind of normalcy.”

That normalcy includes a full 26-game season, a vast improvement from the pandemic-shortened 12-game season of last year when Cabrillo posted a 3-7-2 record overall, going 2-6-2 in the Channel League.

“Even though we’ve got a lot of returning players including a lot of seniors, last year was like a lost season. We just didn’t get to play that many games. It was so different,” said Wong, now in his 21st season as the Conqs’ head coach. “This year, we have a long time to get our work in; time to improve with a 16-game preseason before we get into our 10-game Channel League season.”

The Conqs field 11 seniors, fully half of their 22-player squad, with seven juniors and four sophomores.

“With us, it all starts with our defense,” said Wong. “We have an outstanding goalkeeper, junior Maya Mendek. She’s our final line of defense. In front of her, we have a bunch of girls who have been on the team for three or four years.”

“There’s a lot of experience, not just here. Many of our girls play together on club teams.”

Back line players include Briana Cardenas, Isabel Johnson, Leslie Ramirez, Kaylee Galindo, Brynn Wiley, Hayley Daltorio and Ana Delgado.

The Conqs patrolling the midfield include Gabi Pulido, Alina Terrones, Maddie Vang, Julie Martinez, Azalea Gonzalez, J.J. Jennings, Olivia Garcia and Alyssa Lopez.

Up front pressing the forward attack are Peyton Townes, Kylee Campos, Maddy Floyd, Emily Ramirez, Neveah Cordero and Naomi Wiley.

“Naomi was All-League her freshman and sophomore years but she missed last year after she broke her collarbone 10 minutes into our first game. It’s great to have her back,” said Wong. “Leslie was also All-League her freshman and sophomore years but we have so many great players.

“That’s a good problem to have. With a lot of depth, I can rotate in a lot of players and not lose any quality. I think my hardest job may be to get them all into the game.”

In the Pioneer Valley game, every player got significant minutes and six different players scored with most of the game being played on the Pioneer Valley side of the field.

Terrones scored in the second minute and then everyone seemed to get into the act – Vang and Daltorio in the first half followed by Naomi Wiley, Jennings and Floyd in the second.

The defense was so stifling that Mendek only had to make one save.

“In the first few weeks, there’ll be a lot of subs,” said Wong. “I don’t expect anyone to play a whole game.

“This is a good group. They enjoy playing with each other so it doesn’t matter to them who is on the field. They really want each other to be successful. This way, I’ll be able to see which matchups work best so we can make some noise and pick up a bunch of wins before begin our final Channel League season before we head over to the Central Section.”

While Wong would love his team making one final CIF Southern Section playoff run, he’s just happy to get everyone back on the field.

“I think it’s the same for most, if not all coaches, not just in girls soccer but all sports,” said Wong. “After all that’s happened in the last year-and-a-half, it’s just great to get to enjoy high school sports again – to have a normal year, with dances, prom and sports and to get back to a normal, pre-pandemic life.”