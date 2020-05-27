Cal Poly to play at Wyoming in 2025
Cal Poly to play at Wyoming in 2025

SAN  LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly and Wyoming have announced another matchup on the football field. The two teams, who met in 2012 at Laramie, play each other on August 30, 2025, also in Laramie inside War Memorial Stadium.

Announcement of the non-conference games was made Wednesday jointly by Cal Poly director of Athletics Don Oberhelman and Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman.

The last meeting between the Mustangs and Cowboys eight years ago was won by Cal Poly, 24-22, and was the last time the Mustangs defeated a Football Championship Subdivision opponent. It also was the first football meeting ever between the two schools.

Senior slotback Deonte Williams rushed for 187 yards and one touchdown, junior place kicker Bobby Zalud kicked what proved to be the game-winning field goal from 51 yards with 9:49 to play and senior cornerback Nico Molino clinched the win with an interception with 1:29 to go.

Coached by former North Dakota State head coach Craig Bohl, Wyoming posted an 8-5 record in 2019, placing fourth in the Mountain West Conference’s Mountain Division and defeating Georgia State 38-17 in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl at Tucson, Ariz.

The Cowboys have appeared in 16 bowl games since 1951.

With the 2025 game on the schedule, Cal Poly has secured at least one game with an FBS opponent for the next six seasons. The Mustangs are scheduled to play at ULM (Louisiana-Monroe) and Cal this fall.

Other Cal Poly games versus FBS opponents include Fresno State in 2021 and 2022 and San Jose State in 2023. The Mustangs’ FBS foe in 2024 will be announced at a later date.

Cal Poly also is scheduled to play San Diego each of the next four seasons. The Mustangs host the Toreros this fall on Sept. 19 as well as in 2022 while visiting San Diego in 2021 and 2023.

Cal Poly also will play South Dakota in a home-and-home series, hosting the Coyotes in 2021 and visiting Vermillion in 2022.

The Mustangs have won five games against Football Bowl Subdivision schools. In addition to the victory at Wyoming in 2012. Cal Poly defeated UTEP 34-13 in the 2003 opener, San Diego State 16-14 in 2006 and 30-28 in 2008 and New Mexico State 38-35 in overtime in 1997.

The Mustangs’ five victories over FBS schools is tied for No. 10 in FCS history. Youngstown State leads the way with 12 FBS wins, followed by Northwestern State and North Dakota State with nine each. Northern Iowa and Eastern Washington share fourth place with eight each.

Cal Poly played at least one FBS school every season from 2006 through 2017, including two games against FBS members in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2013.

Cal Poly has played two games against Pac-12 schools — Arizona State in 2015 and Oregon State last fall — and played its first game against a Big Ten school more than 11 years ago, falling 36-35 in overtime at Wisconsin in the 2008 regular season finale before 80,709 in Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc., the largest crowd ever to see a Cal Poly football game. The Mustangs led 20-7 late in the first half before the Badgers mounted their comeback.

- This report was contributed by Eric Burdick, Cal Poly Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications

