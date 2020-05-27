Cal Poly to play at Wyoming in 2025

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly and Wyoming have announced another matchup on the football field. The two teams, who met in 2012 at Laramie, play each other on August 30, 2025, also in Laramie inside War Memorial Stadium.

Announcement of the non-conference games was made Wednesday jointly by Cal Poly director of Athletics Don Oberhelman and Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman.

The last meeting between the Mustangs and Cowboys eight years ago was won by Cal Poly, 24-22, and was the last time the Mustangs defeated a Football Championship Subdivision opponent. It also was the first football meeting ever between the two schools.

Senior slotback Deonte Williams rushed for 187 yards and one touchdown, junior place kicker Bobby Zalud kicked what proved to be the game-winning field goal from 51 yards with 9:49 to play and senior cornerback Nico Molino clinched the win with an interception with 1:29 to go.

Coached by former North Dakota State head coach Craig Bohl, Wyoming posted an 8-5 record in 2019, placing fourth in the Mountain West Conference’s Mountain Division and defeating Georgia State 38-17 in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl at Tucson, Ariz.

The Cowboys have appeared in 16 bowl games since 1951.

With the 2025 game on the schedule, Cal Poly has secured at least one game with an FBS opponent for the next six seasons. The Mustangs are scheduled to play at ULM (Louisiana-Monroe) and Cal this fall.

Other Cal Poly games versus FBS opponents include Fresno State in 2021 and 2022 and San Jose State in 2023. The Mustangs’ FBS foe in 2024 will be announced at a later date.