CIF delays start of high school sports, cancels state championships for football, other fall sports

There will be no high school sports in December.
The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced Tuesday that high school students will not begin preparing this month for a potential season as previously planned.
High school athletics have been shut down in the state since March due the coronavirus pandemic.
Full practices aimed at preparing for a season were scheduled to begin this month. For the sport of football, for instance, practices were slated to start on Monday, Dec. 7 for CIF Central Section schools, with the high school season kicking off on Jan. 7. Those dates are no longer feasible. One football coach told the Times that practices could start in mid-January with the season kicking off in February.
The CIF office had hoped to receive updated return-to-play guidance from the California Department of Public Health last month, but, citing a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, it no longer expects to receive those guidelines before the end of the year.
"Due to the continued surge in COVID-19 infections, the California Department of Public Health has postponed the issuance of its updated youth sports guidance. The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) does not expect the CDPH will issue any guidance allowing for schools to return to full practice and competition until after Jan. 1, 2021, at the earliest," the CIF state office said in a statement. "Thus, all full practice and competition start dates are officially on hold until updated guidance is issued."
The state office announced the cancelation of regional and state championships for fall sports, creating a larger window to complete full seasons for those sports.
"By canceling Regional and State Championship events, more student-athletes will have the opportunity to participate in a longer season, rather than a truncated season with Regional and State post-season play for a limited number of schools," the CIF state office said.
Also, boys volleyball has been moved to the spring to avoid losing another full season. Area schools have held conditioning programs on campus with student-athletes since the fall. Those should continue as planned.
Santa Ynez football coach Josh McClurg said his players will keep preparing as they have been for the past few months.
"We can lift weights, we can do position drills and we will do it with the goal in mind of playing a season and winning a league championship," McClurg said Tuesday.
McClurg added that he'll reiterate a message he's been harking on his players since this pandemic began earlier this year: "We can control only what we can control. We will not moan and complain, we will continue doing what we've been doing."
One Central Section football coach said there were already new dates being tossed around for a potential season. In one scenario, full practices would start Jan. 18 and the first football game on Feb. 12, with a full season for all participating schools.
California high school football teams are required to have a set number of padded practices, among other guidelines, to begin a season.
Rob Wigod, the commissioner of the CIF Southern Section, acknowledged that canceled/postponed athletic contests are an inevitability and that the CIF-SS is sticking to the sports calendar it developed in July.
"As I have said previously, our sports calendar for Fall Sports and Spring Sports for the 2020-2021 school year is in place and will remain in place," Wigod said. "If schools are not able to begin practice/competition for Fall Sports in mid-December, as originally planned, then the hope would be you can begin at a time in the future that would allow you to do so."
In that instance, Wigod said, there would have to be postponements/cancellations of athletic contests at the start of the fall sports season, but league play and post-season play would remain as scheduled.
"If regular seasons are shortened, it would be at the front end of the season, keeping the back end of the season unchanged," Wigod said. "It is our intention for post-season play to be a destination for schools who are able to play this Fall, even more so if regular seasons are reduced at the beginning. Time will tell what that will look like, but as I have said throughout the period of time in preparation of the 2020-2021 sports calendars, all options will be on the table for post-season play as well."
There will likely be no section playoffs for fall sports if there are not complete, or nearly complete, league competitions in February and March.
