Cress Pass: Brad Memberto's passing left a void on the Central Coast

A little over a year ago, a void was created on the Central Coast that will never really be filled.

Brad Memberto, much beloved on the Central Coast, died on June 9, 2019 at the age of 63 due to complications from diabetes.

From the time I started at the Times in 2001 to the time Brad took early retirement from the Times in 2015 because of health issues, I recognized him as one of the most well-known media personalities on the Central Coast.

He made a particular mark with his work covering the Northern Santa Barbara County Round Table, as an emcee and a writer.

His rapport with athletes and coaches has been sorely missed at the Round Table. You can consider this as an early plug for the NSBCART to induct Brad into its Hall of Fame.

We‘ll get to the particulars of some of the rest of his media career later.

I miss our conversations. There were times when we agreed about things. There were many other times when we agreed on, well, just about nothing.

But whatever the situation, Brad had what I think is an under-appreciated art - he could talk a lot without being boring.

He became a man of faith, and he helped spread that faith without being sanctimonious about it.

Brad also had what I think is also becoming a lost, or at least under-appreciated, art. He was a great story teller.

He was a lefty pitcher for the Reseda High School baseball team. During one Reseda game, up to the plate came future Hall of Famer Robin Yount to face Brad.

Brad delivered a pitch. Yount swung and, “The ball went over the fence, cleared the street on the fly and landed in some guy’s yard,” for a titanic home run, Brad related.