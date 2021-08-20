Seven touchdowns were scored by the offense in a spirited 90-minute scrimmage on Friday, the first of two planned for Fall Camp at Cal Poly.

Five touchdowns were scored on the Doerr Family Field turf while quarterbacks Conor Bruce and Spencer Brasch each threw a touchdown pass. Zedakiah Centers and Giancarlo Woods, both redshirt freshmen, were on the receiving end of the two passing scores.

Four of the six quarterbacks in camp called signals, with Bruce and Brasch doing the majority of the work.

"They were really solid," second-year Mustang head coach Beau Baldwin said of the quarterbacks. "Never perfect. We started a little slow at the QB position but, as it went along, they got into a rhythm. It was good to see."

Brasch, Bruce and Bryce Weiner each piloted one drive at the beginning of the scrimmage and were held out of the end zone by the Mustang defense. The shutout ended quickly and the scoring became more prolific when Brasch hit Michael Roth with a 30-yard pass and Quentin Harrison with a 23-yarder before Shakobe Harper ended the 65-yard drive with a three-yard scoring run.

Bruce found Woods open on a 26-yard touchdown pass on the next drive and hit Evan Burkhart with another 26-yarder to set up his own one-yard dive into the end zone.

"It was good competition and the QBs are starting to get a better feel to where they're doing less thinking and more a case of seeing the call and painting that picture in their head," said Baldwin. "I'd rather they paint that picture instead of thinking about the call. We're getting to that next step."

Adam Garwood, son of former Mustang All-American linebacker Alex Garwood, scored on a one-yard run, Chris Coleman scampered five yards around left end for another score and the scrimmage wrapped up with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Brasch to Centers and a five-yard run by Bruce. Bruce also connected with Burkhart on a two-point conversion pass on the final play.

"I thought it went back and forth pretty well," Baldwin said of the scrimmage. "Sometimes it will finish in a certain way and one side feels like that, but if you go back to the start of the scrimmage, the defense came out stuffing them early and did a good job setting an early tone. I thought the offense responded as it went along."

Most of the early drives started at the offense's 35-yard line, with situational plays the focus halfway through the scrimmage. All special teams were on the field as well, with Jaden Ohlsen connecting on three field goals from 30 to 40 yards and Matt Hoffman hitting one from 38 yards.

"The defense was put in a tough spot several times," noted Baldwin. "I don't get too caught up in the end result of how many touchdowns were scored. I want to look as each play as its own.

"It's not a matter of winning the scrimmage or not," Baldwin added. "It a matter of each rep, what you did on each play, and following up with the process. The thing that I liked was I thought there was response on both sides of the ball back and forth."

Notable in the scrimmage were several catches made by Roth, Harrison, Woods, Burkhart, Centers and Mitch Anderson as well as several running backs. In addition, several defenders got their hands on thrown balls, though no interceptions were recorded.

"I thought some of the wideouts made some good plays downfield," said Baldwin. "That was good to see. Defensively, we didn't quite get a couple of those picks, but we had about two, three or four tipped balls. Those could just as easily have been turnovers ... just out of the reach or just missing ... but it was great that we were getting hands on the balls that way.

"Those were the two things that stood out to me," Baldwin added. "We made plays downfield or RAC'ed (runs after catches) some of our catches well and I also thought defensively we got our hands on some balls a few different times and, a lot of times, those will be turnovers."

Two weeks ago, Baldwin and his staff welcomed 48 returning lettermen, including 23 on offense, 21 on defense and four specialists on special teams. The returnees include 26 players who started at least one game during the shortened spring season -- 13 on both offense and defense.

Also on the fall roster are 31 players who were redshirts last spring or injured, and almost 40 newcomers, including up to eight transfers from other four-year schools.

After a day off Saturday, the third and final week of Fall Camp begins Sunday afternoon.

Fall Camp ends with the second scrimmage next Friday, and preparations for Cal Poly's opener Sept. 4 at San Diego will begin on August 29. Kickoff for the first game is set for 1:05 p.m. The Mustangs' home opener is Sept. 18 versus South Dakota at 5:05 p.m. inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.