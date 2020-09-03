From the Vault: Alan and Blaine Johnson's journey from Sisquoc to NHRA stardom

Alan Johnson is, almost without question, the best at what he does.

Johnson's craft is building and tuning the fastest NHRA dragsters in the world.

He's won 16 NHRA titles as either team owner, manager, crew chief or consultant with seven different drivers.

Twelve of those titles have come in the Top Fuel category and four others came when Alan and his brother Blaine, as driver, won four straight Top Alcohol titles from 1990 to 1993.

When drivers or teams need a boost, Alan Johnson is the man they seek out. He's known for tuning cars built to launch harder than anything else on the track.

Johnson's knowledge is so well regarded that his Alan Johnson Performance Engineering supplies cylinder heads, engine blocks and just about everything else NHRA teams need. AJPE's facilities are located in Sisquoc, just outside Santa Maria.

That's where Alan and Blaine Johnson's stories also began. Their passion wasn't always geared toward crankshafts and camshafts or pistons and valves.

While growing up in Sisquoc, the sons of Everett and Agnes, Alan and Blaine Johnson spent most of their youth on the family's farm with their sister Pam. The family was deeply involved with 4-H.

In 1968, Alan and Pam were featured in a Santa Maria Times article after they raised two cows, with Alan showing off his yearling Holstein heifer and Pam displaying a newborn heifer she was raising. Both were members of the Cinco Campanas 4-H Club of Sisquoc.

The Johnson name is littered throughout the Times' archives in articles mentioning their 4-H exploits. In August of 1969, Johnson's picture was published in the Times as he was selling corn at a stand "on the very east end of Betteravia Rd., where the roadway turns to head toward Sisquoc."