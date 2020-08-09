From the Vault: Eddie Johnson starred as a Saint and a Ute

Even though it's been 30-plus years since he suited up in Salt Lake City, Eddie Johnson's name still stands the test of time in the University of Utah record books.

But before that memorable career with the Utes, Johnson was a star some 800 miles southwest in Santa Maria.

Johnson was a lightning-quick running back during his days with the Saints of Santa Maria High, where he played on the varsity teams from 1981-1983.

Johnson burst onto the prep football scene as a junior in 1982. He rushed for 246 yards through the first two games of that season, which were both wins, starting with a 21-7 victory over Santa Barbara and a 44-7 rout of Bellflower.

Here's what legendary coach Barney Eames had to say about Johnson as a youngster in 1982: "There's no doubt about it, Eddie's got a lot of potential," Eames told then Times sports writer Joe Dana. "He's definitely a dimension above the average high school back."

That was certainly true. In fact, Johnson went on to be much more than an average college back.

At Utah, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound speedster set the school rushing record despite numerous injuries and a coaching change.

Johnson's school rushing record at Utah stood until it was surpassed by Zack Moss last year.

From 1984 to 1988, Johnson rushed for 3,219 yards with the Utes.

Johnson rushed for 2,400 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior at Santa Maria High. That season he had five 200-yard games and a 300-yard game.

Johnson, though, felt from an early age that his numbers weren't a top priority. He focused on team success, something the Saints had during Johnson's tenure with the school. Santa Maria won the Northern League his senior year and went undefeated in the regular season, making it all the way to the CIF semifinals, where they lost to Bishop Montgomery.