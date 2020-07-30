From the Vault: John Madden didn't just coach at Hancock College, he found a home a on the Central Coast

Some longtime Central Coast residents may remember the time John Madden coached at Hancock College.

This was before Madden led the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl title and well before his illustrious career broadcasting NFL games on television.

But Madden, who was Hancock's head football coach for the 1962 and 1963 seasons, didn't just coach football on the Central Coast. Madden wove himself into the fabric of the area.

Madden's wife, Virginia Fields, was a native of Los Alamos and the couple was married inside the St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Santa Maria the day after Christmas in 1959.

At the couple's wedding, the Times reported that the bride "was radiant in an original gown of imported Chantily lace over 'Deep Lustre' ivory satin with sabrina neckline edged with pearls."

Madden's best man at that wedding was John Robinson, who coached at USC and in the NFL, winning over 200 games combined across both levels. NFL player and coach Dick Nolan also attended.

Some of the other attendees included Kermit McKenzie and Clarence Minetti of Guadalupe.

Years after he left Hancock College to pursue bigger coaching gigs, Madden maintained his ties to the Central Coast. He continued to visit Santa Maria and kept in touch with the friends he and his wife made there. He was the grand marshal of the Elks Rodeo Parade in 1970.

Madden, now 84, first came to Hancock College as an assistant coach under Al Baldock in 1960. Madden grew up in Northern California and ventured to the area when enrolled at Cal Poly to play college football.