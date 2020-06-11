You are the owner of this article.
Golf camps slated at Rancho Maria
A series of Junior Golf Camps has been tentatively slated to take place at Rancho Maria Golf Course.

Camps are slated for June 15-18, June 29-July 2, July 13-July 16, July 20-July 30 and Aug. 10-Aug. 13 and are open to boys and girls ages six to 16.

Former PGA Tour player John McComish, along with pro Sarah McComish and Righetti girls coach Brian Tomooka, are scheduled to be camp instructors.

The fee is $60 per camper.

Camps are slated to take place Mondays through Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Camps will emphasize full swing, chipping and putting techniques, along with rules and etiquette.

There will be a limit of six campers per instructor. Hand sanitizers and masks are required. Social distancing will be emphasized.

Contact John McComish at 503-409-9829 or email golfpro313@gmail.com.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

