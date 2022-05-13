Al Garcia, one of the most prominent sports figures on the Central Coast for a time frame spanning three decades, will soon become a Hall of Famer.

The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table will induct him into its Hall of Fame at the organization’s annual awards dinner May 18.

“Jennifer Crump will introduce me,” said Garcia. He said Crump was a decorated soccer star when she played for Garcia at Righetti High School.

“I’ll introduce her as my presenter, then she’ll introduce me,” Garcia said with a chuckle. “(NSBCART official) Yvonne Biely is letting us do it that way.”

From 1991 until his semi-retirement from coaching in 2020, Garcia, at various times, coached soccer and/or track at Hancock College, and Santa Maria, Righetti and St. Joseph high schools.

Garcia worked for 26 years at Delta High School “as an outreach consultant — like a counselor,” he said. He retired from Delta after the 2020 school year.

He coached the Santa Maria boys soccer team to a CIF Southern Section Division 4 title in 2005. The Saints beat then-Los Padres League rival Santa Ynez 4-0 in the championship game at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.

Garcia’s 2001 Hancock soccer squad made it to the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) state tournament men’s Final Four before bowing out.

Garcia said he coached his granddaughter, Julie Corteguera, on the St. Joseph girls soccer team during the last season before he mostly called it a career in coaching.

“Julie played center back for me in soccer and made it to the (sectional preliminaries) in the hurdles in track,” said Garcia.

“She made me promise her that I would retire from coaching after I coached her in her senior year in soccer,” said Garcia. Garcia kept his promise.

Garcia wryly notes that his wife, Patricia, also had a role in his retirement from coaching.

“She said, ‘Look, if you want to continue coaching, you can coach all you want, and I’ll do all the traveling alone.’”

Al Garcia chuckled. “I said ‘heck no. I want to travel.’” Thus, Al’s retirement was finalized.

“I couldn’t have coached all that time without the support of my family,” he said.

Garcia said two of his fondest coaching memories stem from that Santa Maria sectional championship team and the Hancock Final Four squad.

“I loved that Santa Maria team,” Al Garcia said. “Edgar Miranda was the (sectional) player of the year. Lots of outstanding players.

“(The CIF Southern Section office) was going to have us play the championship game at Mayfair High School,” in Lakewood, Garcia said.

“I’m sitting there saying, ‘What?! Can’t you talk this over? (The Santa Maria and Santa Ynez teams) are so near each other. Why would you have us play down South?’”

Garcia said, “We sold out Huyck Stadium. There were 3,000 fans. (The CIF Southern Section) made money. If we’d played at Mayfair, the number of fans there would have been a bus load.”

The Hancock Final Four team was chock full of local stars, such as Nathan Nuñez, and stalwart goalkeepers Jason Hancock and Jeff Fuehring. Hancock was the primary starter, with Fuehring a more than dependable backup.

Isaac Torres, the Western State Athletic Conference MVP and an All-State selection, was a notable exception to the primarily local makeup of the squad. Torres graduated from Coast Union High School in Cambria.

The Bulldogs also had a strong run in 2002 before being upset early in the playoffs. “I was close to a lot of players on those teams,” said Garcia.

He also pointed with pride to his time with the St. Joseph girls soccer team. “I kind of helped build that program,” Garcia said. The Knights were regular playoff contenders after Garcia took over. Garcia also coached the St. Joseph boys soccer team for a year. He coached the Righetti girls soccer team for several years.

He coached both soccer and track at multiple schools. “I love track,” Garcia said. “For a time, I helped (then-head track coach Louie Quintana) at both Hancock and Righetti.”

Garcia said he was grateful he will be inducted into the NSBCART Hall of Fame.

“When you do something you love, when you dedicate your life to it, making sacrifices along the way because you love the kids, you don’t expect anything extra. I’m honored to be inducted.”

Garcia said he likes retirement but, “I really miss the kids. I love the kids.”

He’s not TOTALLY retired. “I do some substitute teaching,” Garcia said. “I’m doing a long term 10-week sub job at Delta now.”