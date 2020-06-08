Hancock College basketball players continue to sign with four-year schools

Xavier Cooper will follow in the footsteps of former fellow Hancock College basketball players Shane Carney and Matt Willkomm and play his next basketball at Arizona Christian University.

Former Hancock point guard Grant Johnson and shooting guard Mike Mensah are also continuing their playing careers at the four-year level, joining former teammates Mayowa Akinsanya, DJ Searcy and Kyle Harding who have all signed with four-year schools.

Johnson signed to play for Division II program Holy Names in Oakland.

Mensah and Akinsanya have both signed with Maryland Eastern Shore. Searcy signed with Fresno Pacific and Kyle Harding joined Division I program Fresno State. Arroyo Grande High School grad Will Silmon, who was a role player for the Bulldogs the last two seasons, will continue his academic career at Cal State Fullerton.

Cooper signed with Arizona Christian, which has a longtime Hancock connection, on Friday.

"The culture just spoke to me," Cooper said of his decision to go with Phoenix-based Arizona Christian during a Zoom signing session at Hancock Friday morning.

Cooper is a Denver, Colorado, native. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Cooper seemed upbeat about the prospect of getting into the swing of the Arizona Christian program.

"I'm from Denver, and with the gym usage there ... they've hardly been affected by the virus at all," Cooper said during the signing session.

"I'm looking forward to getting out (to Arizona Christian) early and working out."

Johnson, a Bakersfield native, averaged 8.4 points, two assists and two rebounds a game as the Bulldogs' point guard last season.