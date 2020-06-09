You are the owner of this article.
Hancock College has plans in place for starting fall sports
If a California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) plan for fall holds, the openers for respective Hancock fall sports teams will take place in September.

The Hancock football squad would play its first game Sept. 26. School soccer and cross country teams would open their respective 2020 campaigns Sept. 11. 

Last Friday, the CCCAA Board of Directors unanimously passed an updated version of the Recommendations for Athletics plan presented by the CCCAA Covid-19 Working Group.

That plan is the Conventional Plan. The CCCAA also has two alternatives, a modified Contact/Non-Contact plan and a final Contingency plan 

The Conventional plan calls for fall sports teams to begin workouts Aug. 31, presuming that the state of California will be in stage four of its Resilience Roadmap by July 17.

If California moves to stage four, the stay-at-home order will end. Under the Conventional plan, teams' fall sports seasons would be limited to 75 percent of their traditional length with the Aug. 31 practice start.

Because of the schedule changes, the CCCAA will not host any state championships during the upcoming season. In its place, the plan proposes the idea for teams to compete in localized regional championship tournaments.

On June 5, California announced its move to stage three of the reopening plan, allowing schools, bars, gyms, campgrounds and professional sports organizations to begin re-opening, with health and safety modifications, starting Friday.

If California remains in stage three, the modified Contact/Non-contact plan would be implemented, moving the start of full-contact sports such as football and soccer beginning Jan. 18.

The season length would be cut to 70 percent.

If there is a jump in COVID-19 cases before the July 17 deadline, the final Contingency plan will be put into effect. That plan moves all sports except cross country and women's golf to spring.

Former fall sports teams would begin workouts Jan. 18. Traditional spring sports teams would begin their respective seasons March 27.

Spring sports seasons would go beyond the end of the spring semester and end June 23. 

