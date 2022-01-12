Hancock College linebacker LJ Vongsy has committed to continuing his athletic and academic career at Harding University next season.

"The reason I chose Harding is that I felt like they were going to treat me the best," Vongsy said in a school-issued press release. "They really focused on creating great relationships and treating others with respect. They offered me an athletic scholarship and it was a great opportunity for me.

"I get to play football and get an education. Even though it's really far from home, I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and try it out."

Vongsy, a native of Hawaii, spent two seasons with the Bulldogs. As a freshman, he recorded 44 tackles, including eight for loss, and one interception after seeing action in 11 games.

This season, Vongsy was credited with 46 tackles, one sack and five pass break-ups through nine competitions. Vongsy was tabbed as a defensive First Team All-League selection at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

"My time at AHC has prepared me to be ready for any situation. I've learned nothing in life is simple," added Vongsy. "Everyone goes through their own trials and tribulations. I've learned that the answer to the first question is perseverance, and trying new things to get out of my comfort zone is a must."

Harding University is a Division II member of the NCAA and competes in the Great American Conference.

Hancock basketball updates schedule

The Hancock College men's and women's basketball schedules have been updated after several postponements across the league were forced due to the latest COVID-19 surge.

Fans are encouraged to sign-up for the school's text and/or email alerts to stay up-to-date on all possible changes and to check the AHC Athletics website regularly.

The men's and women's games against Moorpark at Hancock have been postponed from Jan. 5 to Jan. 17. The men's and women's games at Ventura have been moved from Jan. 8 to Jan. 24, the games at Oxnard have been moved from Jan. 12 to Jan. 31 and the games against Cuesta at Hancock moved from Jan. 15 to Feb. 7.

Boys basketball

VCA 69, SLOCA 43

Gavin Edick scored 14 points in the first quarter for the Lions and finished with 23 in the Coast Valley League win.

VCA led 26-5 after the first quarter and cruised from there.

"I was concerned we would come out flat, but we played with desire, especially on the defensive end," coach Christopher Maples said.

Sean Swain and Seth Walker scored 13 points each.

"I was really pleased with our team defense," Maples added. "Jay (Shin) did an excellent job on their big man and Seth neutralized their best guard."

The Lions are now 8-4 overall and 5-0 in league play.

St. Joseph 75, Arroyo Grande 69

The Eagles always play the Knights tough and Tuesday night was no different as Arroyo Grande took St. Joseph to overtime.

The Knights led 62-54 with about three minutes left, but Arroyo Grande eventually took a 67-65 lead with just 42 seconds left on a bucket from Josh McCune.

After Arroyo Grande gave the Knights the ball back with an errant full court pass on an inbounds play with four seconds left, Luis Marin, a St. Joseph junior, hit a running shot just inside the 3-point line to tie the game and send it to overtime with the score tied at 67, with the bucket going through the net as the buzzer sounded.

Elijah Allen sank a 3-pointer in overtime to put the Knights up 72-69. Freshman Tounde Yessoufou then stole the ball near the top of the key for St. Joseph and slammed home a dunk to put the exclamation point on the Knights' wild Mountain League win.

St. Joseph is now 14-2 on the season. Yessoufou had 34 points to lead the Knights and Elijah Allen added 11. The Knights play at Mission Prep on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Orcutt Academy 43, Templeton 40

Mike Bloodworth scored 18 points to lead the Spartans to a big Ocean League win Tuesday. Zach Lopez added 10 points. The Spartans are set to host San Luis Obispo Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Santa Maria 53, Pioneer Valley 41

Saints scored an Ocean League win over Pioneer Valley on Tuesday as Madison Garrity had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Luz Olea chipped in 10 points and Yuridia Ramos added 8. The Saints are now 12-7 overall 2-3 in league play.

Girls water polo

Santa Ynez 18, Cabrillo 3

Sydney Gills had her highest scoring game of the season with 10 goals. Gills had an assist and two steals.

Hannah Allen had four goals, seven assists and five steals. Madison Judy had a steal and Fallin Brady had three assists.

Jessi Rae Flynn had seven saves, three steals and three assists.

Boys soccer

Santa Ynez 1, Lompoc 0

Santa Ynez's Adrian Tapia scored for the Pirates while coach Hector Garcia tabbed Josue Salinas as the 'Man of the Match.'

Girls soccer

Lompoc 4, Santa Ynez 3

Coach Roberto Miranda said Angelica Verduzco, Yvette Rodriguez and Isabella Romo were key in the Braves' win over the Pirates.