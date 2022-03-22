Dedication will be paying off for Jake Steels for years to come.

The Hancock College lead-off man announced that he's committed to play baseball at Cal Poly next year. It's the next step in an inspirational story for the former Righetti High two-sport standout.

Steels was playing at an MVP-caliber level on the football field during his senior season at Righetti in the fall of 2019. His season abruptly ended when he suffered a broken ankle in a game against Dos Pueblos. Steels then turned his attention to getting ready for the baseball season.

Steels recovered in time to suit up for the Warriors in the spring of 2020. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit and his senior season was wiped out eight games in, with Steels batting .550.

Nearing graduation, Steels had thought about attending Fresno State and trying to walk on to the baseball team there.

Instead, he ended up at Hancock College. Last year with the Bulldogs, Steels struggled a bit at the plate, hitting .218 in 19 games. This year, though, Steels has carried the Hancock offense for large parts of the season, putting up remarkable numbers.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound center fielder has often occupied the lead-off spot for the Bulldogs. Heading into Tuesday's game against Ventura, Steels was batting .433 with an on-base percentage of .500. He was also slugging .629, about 150 points higher than anyone else on the team.

Steels leads Hancock in hits with 42, 11 more than anyone else on the team. His 29 runs are 10 more than any other Hancock player and he's third on the team in RBIs with 17, despite hitting at the top of the order.

Steels has struck out nine times while drawing eight walks in 97 at-bats. He also has been dynamite on the bases, swiping 19 bags while getting caught stealing just once. He also has three doubles, five triples and two homers.

"I ended up choosing Cal Poly for a couple of reasons," Steels said, according to a school-issued press release. "I really like how the coaches showed so much interest in me early on. They had three separate coaches come out to watch me play and it really showed me that they truly were invested in me. One of the major selling points that got me to commit was thinking about playing in front of a home crowd.

"I've lived in Santa Maria my whole life, so the thought of playing for a Division I college so close to home was almost impossible to pass up."

Steels has the baseball pedigree. His father, James Steels, was a star football and baseball player at Santa Maria High. James, a running back, led the Saints to the CIF Southern Section semifinals in football during the 1978 season. He was named the Northern League's co-MVP along with Casey Candaele, who played quarterback for the Lompoc Braves then. (Larry Lee, Cal Poly's baseball coach, played quarterback for San Luis Obispo High at the same time Steels was playing football at Santa Maria).

While playing for the Saints, James Steels was drafted in the seventh round by the San Diego Padres in June of 1979. He didn't immediately sign with the Padres and actually played football for a season at Hancock in the fall of that year, eventually joining the Padres in December of '79.

James Steels made his MLB debut as a 25-year-old rookie with the Padres in April of 1987. He played his final MLB game in May of 1989, collecting 24 hits in a career that was derailed by injuries and bad timing.

Jake Steels is currently second in the state with his 19 stolen bases this season.

"I definitely wouldn't be where I am today without going to Allan Hancock," Steels said, according to the school. "When I first arrived on campus, I was a little bummed that I had to go the JUCO route after high school, but it was definitely worth it.

"I had no idea the impact that it would have on my career. My coaches at Hancock have worked extremely hard to get me prepared to play at the next level, as well as helping me out with getting recruited and moving on. My time at AHC has been amazing and I wouldn't trade it for anything."