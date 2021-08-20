Week Zero
Non-league games
Nipomo 21, Santa Ynez 16
Lompoc 48, Paso Robles 27
San Luis Obispo 6, Pioneer Valley 0
Covina Charter Oak 27, St. Joseph 13
Santa Maria 3, East Bakersfield 0
Frontier 53, Arroyo Grande 13
Nordhoff 34, Cabrillo 6
San Marcos 25, Morro Bay 14
Mission Prep 49, San Marcos 7
Saugus 35, Santa Barbara 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.