Week Zero

Non-league games

Nipomo 21, Santa Ynez 16

Lompoc 48, Paso Robles 27

San Luis Obispo 6, Pioneer Valley 0

Covina Charter Oak 27, St. Joseph 13

Santa Maria 3, East Bakersfield 0

Frontier 53, Arroyo Grande 13

Nordhoff 34, Cabrillo 6

San Marcos 25, Morro Bay 14

Mission Prep 49, San Marcos 7

Saugus 35, Santa Barbara 0

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments