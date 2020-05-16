Amid coronavirus pandemic, Olympic Trials qualifier Parker Reynolds finally has some water to train in

Olympics hopeful Parker Reynolds, amid the COVD-19 pandemic, has finally found some water to train in.

The water is just not in a pool.

"It's past the Lake Marie neighborhood (in Orcutt). It takes me about 15-20 minutes to get there," Reynolds said in a phone interview Wednesday.

"It's out in the middle of nowhere. There's no (internet) service out there."

Reynolds, a Santa Maria Swim Club member who attends Righetti High, qualified for the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in the 1,500 and 800 freestyles last year.

He won both events at the Futures Meet in Portland in 2019, easily meeting the qualifying standards both times.

The 2020 Trials never happened because of the pandemic. The Olympic Games are not happening either — not in 2020, anyway. The Tokyo Games have been tentatively re-scheduled for 2021.

Besides the 1,500 and 800, "I'm also shooting to qualify in the 400," for the next U.S. Olympic Swim Trials, whenever those may be, said Reynolds.

The most recent body of training water for him, Reynolds said, is a reservoir on the property of James Ontiveros.

"He's an old friend of my dad's," Troy Reynolds, said Parker.

"I'm in my third week of swimming there."

Reynolds said the water temperature in the reservoir "was pretty chilly when I started. It doesn't seem as cold now.

"I don't know if it's just because I've gotten used to it, or what," said Reynolds. "The water temperature is in the high 60s, low 70s, I would say."

Reports have said that swimming in water temperatures that are not warm should be safe when it comes to COVID-19 concerns.