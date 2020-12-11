Anthony Morales named Pioneer Valley athletic director

Pioneer Valley High School has got its man.

Anthony Morales was named the school's athletic director Friday.

Morales, who most recently was Paso Robles' athletic director, takes over for Greg Monteiro, who is retiring this month.

Morales came to Pioneer Valley this year to teach business at the school. He is a native of Clovis, attended Fresno State and was the athletic director at Clovis East High School for nine years before taking the same position in Paso Robles in 2016.

Morales has an extensive background as a wrestling coach, having spent years at Clovis Buchanan High School, where the Bears won 13 conference titles, five CIF Central Section titles and a state title competing in the rugged Central Valley wrestling scene.

"Santa Maria is a place that I've always wanted to relocate to, for so many reasons," Morales said Friday. "The demographics are very similar to what I was accustomed to in Clovis. There is great parental and staff support and great student-athletes."

Morales said he's spent the last few months assisting Monteiro with the Panthers' athletic programs.

"Jeff is a very good friend of mine. He's spent 39 years coaching and teaching and has done an amazing, incredible job here," Morales said. "I'm very honored to follow in Jeff's footsteps and continue working on what he's done here."

Morales coached and taught at Buchanan High School from 1991-2007 before becoming the athletic director at Clovis East. Though experienced, Morales says he envisions himself working in education for at least 12 to 15 more years.