Area swimming star Parker Reynolds commits to Arizona State

Area swimming star Parker Reynolds’ familiarity with the Arizona State University swimming program bred the opposite of contempt for the longtime Santa Maria Swim Club member. Thus Reynolds, a Righetti High School junior, has committed to ASU.

“Their coach is Bob Bowman, who coached Michael Phelps, it’s a Pac-12 school and I know a lot of their veteran and incoming swimmers through camps and swim meets,” said Reynolds.

Besides, “I think their distance program is what’s best for me going forward, and they made me the best financial offer.”

All that was a winning combination for Reynolds and, “I made an early commitment,” to the Sun Devils.

He said he has not been able to take a virtual tour of the campus but everything else ASU has going for it won him over.

Reynolds said he will go to ASU on a partial athletic scholarship.

“They’ll give some financial aid later, especially since I’m from out of state, but right now (the partial scholarship) is just athletic. We made a deal.”

Reynolds said he also received offers from the University of Kentucky and the University of Michigan, but ASU won out.

“It was a hard decision, honestly, for me,” before going with ASU, Reynolds said.

Reynolds qualified for the 2020 US Olympic Trials in the 1,500 and 800. The COVID-19 pandemic scrubbed the Trials and, shortly thereafter, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Olympics have been tentatively re-scheduled for 2021, in Tokyo.