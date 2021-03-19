Arroyo Grande eases past Atascadero as football makes its return

Ultimately, Eagles junior Makai Puga ran for 199 yards and three touchdowns in his varsity debut, and Arroyo Grande beat the Greyhounds 33-21.
Arroyo Grande coach Mike Hartman said to reporters afterward that, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the game being played at all was a sort of win in itself.
Several Central Coast football teams that had been slated to play Friday night had to pull out because of virus concerns.
“The outcome was good for us but, and I’m sure (Atascadero coach Vic Cooper) would agree, just being able to play was great,” said Hartman.
“Last fall was the first one since the seventh grade that I wasn’t getting ready for football.”
After his big night, Puga said that, though for awhile he wasn’t sure he would be playing football in March, “I just kept putting in the work.”
As the weeks kept going past, “I was confident (the season) would come off,” said Puga.
Puga spent a lot of his night busting would-be tackles, but the first score of the night was a 59-yard breakaway run by Puga early in the second quarter.
As the first half went on, the Arroyo Grande offensive line found its groove, opening holes and helping the traditionally strong Eagles ground game rack up 334 yards.
“It was all (because of them),” Puga said, linking his success to his linemen’s blocking.
Danny McKinley ran for 99 yards, and a two-yard score in the third quarter for the Eagles. Hard-running Eagles freshman Thomas Herlihy went into the end zone from 12 yards out for the last Eagles touchdown.
Cole Tanner scored for the Greyhounds on a 4-yard run, the last touchdown of the game, with 2:24 left. Any hopes of a dramatic win for the ‘Hounds were foiled when the ensuing onside kick went only four yards instead of the required 10.
The 59-yard jaunt by Puga, and a 16-yard run by the junior later in the second quarter, amounted to all the first-half scoring.
After a steady light rain most of the first half, the weather cleared and the offenses warmed up after intermission.
Greyhounds quarterback Evan Moscardi, with his throwing and running, gave the Eagles a lot of trouble after the break.
Moscardi evaded a big rush and connected with Jon-tae Jackson for an 11-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter.
The Greyhounds quarterback continued to plague the Eagles, but McKinley, who hurt his ankle later and was on crutches afterward, answered the Moscardi touchdown pass with the two-yard touchdown run. The Eagles kept the Greyhounds at arm’s length the rest of the way.
There weren’t many penalties, but there was one particularly costly one. A block in the back foul wiped out a 57-yard Moscardi touchdown run in the second quarter.
Masked-up spectators were allowed at the game, though the crowd was well under capacity. Both teams had a full complement of enthusiastic cheerleaders.
Other typical high school football features were absent Friday night because of safety protocols. There was no barbecue pit, no snack bar. There was no visitor’s locker room available, either. The Greyhounds gathered on an adjacent practice field at halftime.
Because of safety protocols, there was no post-game handshake between the squads. The teams raised their helmets in acknowledgement of each other.
Arroyo Grande is scheduled to host St. Joseph at 7 p.m. next Friday night, though the public address announcer told the departing fans, “You know how things can change,” because of the pandemic.
Because of virus protocols, spectators were not allowed on the field afterward.
St. Joseph 44, Paso Robles 0
Heading into Friday's game, there were rumblings that St. Joseph was perhaps the team to beat in this unique spring season.
After Friday's game, there's little doubt.
St. Joseph rolled past Paso Robles 44-0 in a Mountain League game played at War Memorial Stadium at Flamson Middle School.
Brett Burress rushed for three touchdowns in the win, Darien Langley and Anthony Reynoso each had rushing touchdowns and Mark Crisp threw a touchdown to Tyler Williams.
Burress got the scoring started with a touchdown run midway through the first quarter. He gave the Knights a 14-0 lead with 12 minutes left in the second quarter with a 9-yard TD run.
Williams then caught the touchdown pass from Crisp to give the Knights a 20-0 lead two minutes later.
Langley scored on a 3-yard run about three minutes after that, putting the Knights up 27-0 with 6:48 left in the half.
Brock Marcois nailed a 25-yard field goal before Anthony Reynoso plunged in from five yards out to make the score 37-0.
Burress capped the scoring with a 25-yard touchdown run.
The Knights won the Mountain League last season and advanced to the CIF Central Section Division 2 semifinals. The Knights have won league titles in back-to-back seasons under coach Pepe Villaseñor.
St. Joseph will now prep for the March 26 game at Arroyo Grande, which started its season with a convincing 33-21 win over Atascadero Friday.
Santa Maria 21, Morro Bay 7
Santa Maria scored a 21-7 football win at Morro Bay Friday night to kick off the 2021 spring season.
Saints coach Dan Ellington said Nick Martinez hauled in two touchdown passes from quarterback Murad Alamari, who also rushed for a score in the team's road win.
"The defensive played solid," Ellington added. "We only gave up four first downs."
Morro Bay's lone score came on an interception returned for a touchdown.
The Saints now turn their attention to Nipomo. Santa Maria plays at Nipomo Saturday, March 27 at 7 p.m. Nipomo is slated to kick off its season Saturday with a 1 p.m. game at Mission Prep.
