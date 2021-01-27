Arroyo Grande's Gage Gomez crowned Player of the Decade

The final featured two productive, decorated players who fought their way to get there.

It also featured truckloads of votes, and an outright winner.

Gage Gomez has been voted Player of the Decade.

The former Arroyo Grande High standout edged St. Joseph High grad Keith Datu to claim that title.

After a week of voting, Gomez pulled away with nearly 10,000 total votes in the round. Gomez defeated Datu 9,979 to 6,190. The final round featured 16,169 votes when the poll closed at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Gomez was nominated by multiple current and former Central Coast head basketball coaches.

"Being recognized as Player of the Decade is truly an honor," Gomez said Wednesday. "Growing up, I idolized a lot these players and to even be considered on the same level as them is humbling. Although I still have much more to prove to eventually achieve great things like some of the guys on this list have already done."

The former Eagle sharp-shooter is now a freshman on the men's basketball team at UC Santa Barbara. As a member of the class of 2020, Gomez looked up to many of the players who were nominated as Player of the Decade finalists. He hopes to have left a legacy at AGHS, and create a different one at UCSB, that other young players can look up to.

"I hope to inspire and motivate the up-and-coming high school athletes of our area, just like the previous athletes ahead of me have," he said. "Having so many voters is a blessing, to have that many people take time out of their day to submit a vote shows the strength and support that our communities bring.