As the only sport going, cross country shines on center stage

During the months-long shutdown of high school sports, area athletic administrators have been saying they only needed a chance to show the state decision-makers that sports could be held safely.

They've been given that chance. Now, they say, they're making the most of it, holding up an often overlooked sport as a potential catalyst that will bring on the return of other sports.

Cross country is the only high school sport that is allowed in the area amid the coronavirus pandemic, though others are likely on the way.

On Feb. 5, the return to competition began with a pair of cross country races at Santa Maria High.

Santa Maria High athletic director Brian Wallace scanned temperatures and ensured those in attendance were wearing face coverings. The only people allowed on campus were athletes, coaches and media members.

Spectators cheered on the competitors behind the chain-link fence that surrounds the football stadium. Similar precautions were taken at a similar race at Righetti High the following morning.

On Friday, Pioneer Valley closed off its campus to the public, allowing cross country runners to complete a course that looped around the school grounds.

The races all featured a 'waterfall' start to ensure some form of social distancing, at least at the start of the race. Some athletes wear face masks during their races, others strap theirs around their wrists and elbows or tuck them in their waistbands.

Coaches and student volunteers tell the runners to put their masks on after the race is complete and separate the competitors near the finish line.