Baseball: Cabrillo hands rival Lompoc first loss of season

As the old saying goes, you can throw out the record books when Lompoc and Cabrillo meet.

That was the case Wednesday at Don McIntyre Field in Vandenberg Village.

Lompoc, with a 3-0 record, had been one of the more impressive baseball teams this spring, winning its first three games by a combined score of 21-7.

Cabrillo came into Wednesday's game with an 0-2 record, losing those games by a combined 27-2.

Cabrillo, though, got the best of Lompoc, scoring a 7-2 win Wednesday.

Trevor Jure was lights out for the Conqs, allowing just five hits over seven innings while striking out four.

Tanner Costa, Cabrillo's lead-off man, drew three walks and came around to score four times, going 1-for-1. Shortstop AJ Simmons scored the other three runs for the Conqs, which started the season with a 24-2 loss to Santa Barbara and a 3-2 defeat to Santa Ynez.

Designated hitter Hunter Barthel and first baseman Fernando Calderon each drove in two runs.

Lompoc pitchers issued seven free passes Wednesday.

Lompoc's Gabe Hirzel, Stephen Espinoza, Elijah Bobo, Gavin Townes and Jordan Scott each singled off Jure, who pitched around a lot of trouble Wednesday.

Jure used an array of off-speed stuff to dampen the Lompoc bats, with a soft curve keeping the Braves off-balance. Jure struck out four while issuing just one walk. He threw 101 pitches.

Bradley Waite started for the Braves and threw 93 pitches over four innings, but struggled a bit with his control, issuing six walks.

Lompoc scored in the top of the first inning with Elijah Bobo taking home on a fly ball from Bridger Coleman that was mis-handled in the outfield.