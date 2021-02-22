Baseball: Cole Osborne busy preparing Conqs for 2021 season

Area teams prepare for '21 season Area high school baseball teams have returned to their respective diamonds as hopes for a 2021 spring season have been restored. We'll be highlighting area teams ahead of the campaign that should start in March.

The 2020 season did not go as planned for the Cabrillo baseball team.

The Conquistadores got just five games in last spring before the season was suspended and eventually canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That resulted in seven Cabrillo seniors losing their final high school season and the rest of the varsity and junior varsity rosters losing out on a year of high school experience.

Cabrillo ended the year with an 0-5 record.

Now, the good news: The Conqs are back preparing for a 2021 season and have plenty of talent and experience back.

The Conqs feature senior left-hander Luke Kovach, who should be the No. 1 starter. They also have experienced seniors Trey Robison, Hunter Barthel and Conner Thomas.

The talented AJ Simmons returns and is expected to hold down the shortstop position. Simmons is an intriguing prospect at 6-foot-2, 170 pounds.

Cabrillo coach Cole Osborne got just five games into his first season as the head coach last year. Osborne says Austin Wolf, who graduated, is probably the top loss from the class of 2020.

Cabrillo has resumed full practices recently. They've been busy, spending about two hours per practice several days a week on the CHS campus.