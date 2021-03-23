Baseball: Pirates start season with win

The Santa Ynez baseball team started its 2021 season with a 10-4 win over Bishop Diego on Saturday.

Brian Lood threw four scoreless innings and Vic Heredia closed out the game in the seventh for Santa Ynez.

Seth Ruiz had two hits and three runs and Caleb Cassidy drove in three runs for the Pirates.

Tennis

Both Pirate teams win

In the first matches for the teams in more than a year, the Santa Ynez boys and girls teams beat their Lompoc counterparts 18-0.

The boys match was a non-league match. The girls match was a scrimmage.

In the boys match, the Pirates’ No. 1 doubles team of Micah Thomas and Charlie Hoose swept three sets, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0.

Santa Ynez singles players Noah Thompson, Luke Lockhart and Josh Kazali lost a combined 13 games. Thompson swept his matches 6-1, 6-1, 6-1.

In the girls scrimmage, Emmy Withrow swept three sets without losing a game. Santa Ynez’s singles players lost one game between them.

Jazz Feeley won both her sets without dropping a game. Morea Noretto lost one game in a three-set sweep.

Girls water polo

Santa Ynez 13, Paso Robles 5

Taye Luke led the way with six goals, three assists, two steals and kickouts in the Pirates' final game of the shortened season.

Sydney Gills added five goals, two assists and three positive kickouts as Lily Mazza chipped in with one goal, two assists and steals.

Ananda Main added a goal and Peyton Pratt had 16 blocks, three assists and a steal in goal.