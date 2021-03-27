Baseball: Righetti edges Santa Maria 1-0 as Chris Miller throws shutout

Chris Miller pitched a complete game shutout Saturday to hand Santa Maria its first loss of the season.

In a non-league baseball game at the Righetti diamond, Miller kept the Saints off the scoreboard and he absolutely needed to in the Warriors' 1-0 win.

Gavin Long tripled in the only Righetti run Saturday.

The Saints had won their first two games of the year, both against the tougher Mountain League teams. Santa Maria beat St. Joseph 6-2 in a game on March 20 and then beat San Luis Obispo 8-5 last Tuesday.

Righetti started its season March 20 with a road loss to San Marcos. The Warriors then beat Pioneer Valley 6-4 on Wednesday.

Miller could be using that arm of his on another field this coming week. Miller was in the mix to start at quarterback for the Righetti football team, which has had its first two games of the season delayed due to COVID-19 cases within the football program.

Righetti's football team is set to play host to Paso Robles on Friday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

The Righetti baseball team is set to play San Marcos at home on Wednesday and then at Santa Barbara on Thursday, two games against Channel League teams.

The Saints are set to host another Mountain League team on Wednesday with a game against Paso Robles. An April 3 game is set against Atascadero.

St. Joseph 3, Mission Prep 2

Noah Skarda pitched five innings and then notched the walk-off hit to score Caden Cuccia in a win over the Royals Saturday.

Cuccia, a freshman, pitched the final two innings of the game to earn the win.