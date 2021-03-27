Baseball: Righetti edges Santa Maria 1-0 as Chris Miller throws shutout

Chris Miller pitched a complete game shutout Saturday to hand Santa Maria its first loss of the season.
In a non-league baseball game at the Righetti diamond, Miller kept the Saints off the scoreboard and he absolutely needed to in the Warriors' 1-0 win.
Gavin Long tripled in the only Righetti run Saturday.
The Saints had won their first two games of the year, both against the tougher Mountain League teams. Santa Maria beat St. Joseph 6-2 in a game on March 20 and then beat San Luis Obispo 8-5 last Tuesday.
Righetti started its season March 20 with a road loss to San Marcos. The Warriors then beat Pioneer Valley 6-4 on Wednesday.
Miller could be using that arm of his on another field this coming week. Miller was in the mix to start at quarterback for the Righetti football team, which has had its first two games of the season delayed due to COVID-19 cases within the football program.
Righetti's football team is set to play host to Paso Robles on Friday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
The Righetti baseball team is set to play San Marcos at home on Wednesday and then at Santa Barbara on Thursday, two games against Channel League teams.
The Saints are set to host another Mountain League team on Wednesday with a game against Paso Robles. An April 3 game is set against Atascadero.
St. Joseph 3, Mission Prep 2
Noah Skarda pitched five innings and then notched the walk-off hit to score Caden Cuccia in a win over the Royals Saturday.
Cuccia, a freshman, pitched the final two innings of the game to earn the win.
Skarda struck out eight and allowed just one earned run. Cuccia struck out five in his two innings of work.
St. Joseph is now 1-1 on the season. The Knights are at Morro Bay on Wednesday.
Arroyo Grande 7, Nipomo 3
Wade Arkinson went 3-for-3 with two singles and a two-run home run in the loss for Nipomo.
Lucas Ortega also doubled for the Titans.
Lucas Ward went four innings on the mound and gave up three earned. Carter Stevens pitched two innings for Nipomo, which plays Templeton on Wednesday at home.
Arroyo Grande improved to 4-0 on the season as Zach Silva struck out eight over five innings.
Softball
St. Joseph sweeps Atascadero
The Knights swept Atascadero in a softball doubleheader on Saturday.
The Knights won one game 9-1 and the other 7-3.
In the 9-1 win, CharliRay Escobedo struck out seven over five innings. She also drove home three runs. Dezirae Rodriguez had three RBIs as well as Jaylee Cantu drove in two runs for the Knights.
Briana Munoz pitched a complete game in the 7-3 win over the Greyhounds as the Knights knocked out 13 hits. Munoz struck out five and gave up three earned runs.
Desirae Marroquin, Mikayla Provence and Trinity Fuller each had two RBIs for the Knights.
Morro Bay 6, Righetti 4
The Warriors fell to 0-2 with a loss to Morro Bay Saturday.
