Big West baseball: UCSB picked to win conference, Cal Poly tabbed to finish fourth in preseason coaches poll

Big West Coaches Poll 1. UC Santa Barbara – 119 (11) 2. Long Beach State – 96 3. UC Irvine – 95 4. Cal Poly – 94 5. Cal State Fullerton – 78 6. CSUN – 64 (1) 7. Hawai’I – 61 8. UC Davis – 39 9. UC San Diego – 33 10. UC Riverside – 29 11. CSU Bakersfield – 18 () First place votes

The UC Santa Barbara baseball team has grown into one of the top programs on the West Coast in recent years.

Still, the Gauchos haven't quite earned that reputation in its own conference.

On Wednesday, UCSB finally broke a 20-or-so-year drought. The Gauchos have been picked as the favorites in their own conference in the Big West preseason poll. In a press release Wednesday, the school said that it's the first time "in over 20 years" that UCSB was picked to win its own conference.

They won the conference in 2019 and were rolling early in the 2020 season that was ultimately canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Gauchos received 10 first-place votes and 119 total points to take the top spot this year. Cal State Northridge, picked to finish sixth, also receives a first-place vote.

Long Beach State, with 96 points, is second in the coaches poll.

Cal Poly, with three straight second-place finishes, has been picked to finish fourth. The Mustangs note that they were also picked to finish fourth in 2017, picked to finish third in 2018 and picked to finish fourth again in 2019.