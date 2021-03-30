Bryce Eames continues rise up the ranks of sprint car racing

Coming from a racing family, Santa Maria native Bryce Eames has been handling lightning-quick racecars since he was 3 years old.

Now 16, Eames has quickly risen through the ranks of competitive sprint car racing and may be on the precipice of his big break.

Eames is moving up another class, taking over a sprint car that houses a 360-cubic inch V8 powerplant. The St. Joseph High School student has plenty of experience racing micro or mini sprint cars powered by 600-cc motorcycle engines, but now has a team and a car ready to take on the 360 class.

Eames is slated to drive in a 360 race Friday at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville and hopes to gain some experience driving a 410 car, the most powerful class of sprint car racing, at some point this year.

Last weekend, Eames got some track time at the Santa Maria Speedway to dial in this new 360 car he'll be driving in Watsonville. Porras Motorsports has stepped in to help provide a car and equipment for a team that has long been running thanks to local support from businesses like V. Lopez Jr. & Sons, C&D Bonding and Toste Paving.

On Saturday, Eames was ripping around the speedway course in the 360 car that pumps out about 700-800 horsepower and weighs just about 1,200 pounds. The car can reach speeds of up to 120 mph on the dirt track and can reach 150 mph on some longer tracks. Eames drove like a seasoned pro even though it was just his second time in the car.

"I've gotten a lot more comfortable in the car from the first time I was behind the wheel," Eames said Saturday. "I was feeling the power out and adjusting — the power-to-weight ratio is a lot different. I was looking for some good grooves on the track, learning little things here and there. I've learned a lot in just a couple weeks."