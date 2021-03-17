Cabrillo pulls out of Friday's football game at Dos Pueblos citing player safety

Cabrillo's Trey Robison helps coach Andy Guyader demonstrate a tackling drill during practice last week. Robison and his teammates will have to wait another week to start their season after Cabrillo pulled out of Friday's schedule game at Dos Pueblos.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Cabrillo High athletic director Gary West said Wednesday that Cabrillo will not be playing at Dos Pueblos, citing player safety concerns.
West, who noted that the decision is not based on COVID-19 protocols, said the Cabrillo coaching staff felt the players needed an extra week of preparation.
"It's about student-athlete safety, we need at least another week to get in better football shape and get better at the game of football," West said.
West said Cabrillo gave Dos Pueblos the option of having a controlled scrimmage Friday or finding another opponent and Dos Pueblos opted to find another opponent.
"That's where the coaching staff and myself were on this, we felt if we could have one more week it'd be better for the kids," West said. "We want to make sure kids are in the best shape we can get them in before we can get them on the field. We're worried about injuries."
West said the Conqs do intend on playing their final four games, with contests against San Marcos, Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Santa Ynez left.
"We hope to play the remaining four games," West said.
Dos Pueblos athletic director Dan Feldhaus said that Dos Pueblos will face Fillmore Friday night instead of Cabrillo.
Cabrillo seniors Trey Robison, left, and Cade McNamee demonstrate a drill for first-year coach Andy Guyader during practice last week. Robison and McNamee figure to be key pieces for the Cabrillo football team this spring, with both playing large roles on both sides of the ball.
Cabrillo senior Trey Robison makes a tackle during practice last week. Robison and Cade McNamee, left, figure to be key pieces for the Cabrillo football team this spring.
Cabrillo senior Cade McNamee will play middle linebacker and quarterback this spring.
Cabrillo senior Trey Robison makes a catch during practice last week.
Cabrillo's Christopher Landeros carries the ball at a recent practice.
Cabrillo senior Trey Robison leads the team through a post-practice stretch.
Cabrillo's James Mayfield makes a catch during practice last week.
Cabrillo's Cade McNamee aligns the defense during practice last week.
Cabrillo coach Andy Guyader fills in at scout team quarterback during defensive drills last week.
Cabrillo's Trey Robison and Cade McNamee help a teammate up during practice last week.
Cabrillo's Cade McNamee catches a pass during practice last week.
Cabrillo seniors Cade McNamee, Alex Smith and Trey Robison are three seniors first-year coach Andy Guyader will be leaning on this season.
Cabrillo's Trey Robison helps coach Andy Guyader demonstrate a tackling drill during practice last week.
Cabrillo's Trey Robison works on a punt-blocking drill during practice last week.
Cabrillo's Cade McNamee works on a defensive drill during practice last week.
Cabrillo's Christopher Landeros works on a defensive drill at practice last week.
Cabrillo's Cade McNamee carries the ball while Daniel Allen tries to make a tackle.
Cabrillo's Cade McNamee works on a drill during practice last week.
Cabrillo's football team breaks the huddle at a recent practice.
Cabrillo's James Mayfield holds the ball after making a catch at practice last week.
Cabrillo players break the huddle during a practice last week.
Cabrillo's Josh Zent and Cade McNamee (bottom) work on a drill at practice last week.
Cabrillo's Cade McNamee works on a drill at practice last week.
Cabrillo's James Mayfield works at practice last week.
