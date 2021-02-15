Cabrillo's Dylan Maiden was the prototypical lead-off man

Player Profile: Dylan Maiden Cabrillo P/INF (2014-16) 5-foot-11, 170 pounds 105 hits in 92 career varsity games

Hit over .400 in junior and senior seasons

Scored 73 runs, adding 33 RBIs, 17 doubles, 13 triples

Also won 12 games a pitcher

Compiled 1.49 ERA over 113 career innings

Starred at Hancock after high school

Topping the 100-hit mark during a high school career is something to marvel at.

Dylan Maiden cruised past that mark and did it in three seasons, though his final two seasons at Cabrillo were truly something to marvel at.

The elite lead-off man was thrust into the fire as a sophomore at Cabrillo, playing 31 games and hitting just .241. He notched 20 hits that year, driving in eight runs and scoring 10 more on his own.

How did he follow that up during his junior season in 2015? Well, Maiden basically doubled his output and his average.

Maiden hit .436 that year, smacking 44 hits in 101 at-bats. He set the table for the Cabrillo offense that year, scoring 35 runs and driving in 15 more. He had nine doubles and five triples.

The infielder followed that up with another stellar season in 2016, finishing the year with a .427 average. He had 41 hits in 96 at-bats with 28 runs, 10 RBIs, six doubles and eight triples. He had 85 hits in two seasons and finished his career with 105.