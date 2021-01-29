Cal Poly football: Mustangs open practice ahead of February season-opener

Spring Camp last April was canceled before it ever started. July's summer access period featured just conditioning drills with no pads or helmets.

On Aug. 13, the Big Sky Conference put the 2020 football season on hold.

Cal Poly's Fall Ball, a 12-practice camp designed to keep the players fresh during the break in the action, was halted after five sessions due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Big Sky announced a six-game conference-only schedule in early November. That had to be scrubbed after four schools followed Sacramento State in deciding to opt out of any football in he spring of 2021.

Finally, there seems to be some semblance of order, some hope that football indeed will be played soon.

Last Monday, a revised six-game conference-only schedule was released. The Mustangs will play three games at home and three on the road, starting Feb. 27.

And on Friday, the three-week preseason camp opened much to the delight of all Mustang coaches and, especially, the players.

"It's a long time coming," said senior linebacker Matt Shotwell. "Since I was 9 years old and wanting to come to Cal Poly, you dream about being a senior and a starter on the Cal Poly football team after having three brothers play here before me.

"Today is a dream come true," the younger brother of Kyle, Ryan and Troy added. "It took a little longer than it should have, but we're just happy to be back out here."

About 110 players donned shorts and jerseys for the first of five days of conditioning drills at Doerr Family Field. The pads will be utilized next Wednesday. A total of 25 practices can be held between Friday and the Feb. 27 opener.