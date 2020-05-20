Central Coast Classic: John Iribarren has called games for nearly 60 years

When John Iribbarren walked off the Righetti High School gridiron on a Thursday afternoon in late October of last year, he was unsure if his 59th year as an official would be his last or not.

However, "I'm about 80 percent sure this will be my last year," Iribarren said days before he had worked the Paso Robles-Righetti freshman football game that night.

Fatigue was not the reason Iribarren, then 80, was mulling retiring from officiating.

"I still have a lot of energy," Iribarren said.

Iribarren said he got into the business because, "I wanted to stay in sports. I wanted to keep working with the kids. I got my start officiating Sunday fraternity flag football games at Cal Poly," where Iribarren attended.

He is the longest tenured member of the Los Padres Football Officials Associations (LPFOA). Iribarren also served as a teacher, coach and dean of students at Mission College Prep in San Luis Obispo. He retired from the school in 2012 after 50 years of service.

Central Coast Classic In our series looking at some of our top sports stories from the last 20 years, we take a trip to last year to remember the career of longtime area sports official John Iribarren, who was hanging up his stripes and whistle as the season was winding down.

"It was hard to leave teaching and coaching there after doing it for so long," he said.

"I coached (current St. Joseph athletic director) Tom Mott and his brother, Billy, in baseball at Mission Prep," said Iribarren.