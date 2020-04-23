Central Coast Classic: Santa Ynez beats Cerritos 11-7 to advance to CIF title match in 2010

As Santa Ynez doubles players Bianca Capasso and Kylie Petersen we’re waking off the court following a well-earned 6-4 win to complete a three-set sweep in this 2010 CIF Southern Section Division 4 semifinal, the rest of their team was still celebrating.

Capasso’s and Petersen’s victory put the wrap on the second-seeded Pirates’ 11-7 win over Cerritos at Santa Ynez.

“When the season started, we were hoping to make the semifinals,” Petersen said afterward.

The Pirates went a step farther that season and played top-ranked Sherman Oaks Buckley at the Claremont Club for the Division 4 championship.

Santa Ynez lost a tough one in the title match. The Griffins beat the Pirates 77-70 in games won. The teams each won nine sets.

To get to the final, “We beat a very tough team today and it seemed like we came from behind a lot of the time,” Santa Ynez coach Jennifer Rasmussen said after her squad got past Cerritos.

“This was the toughest playoff opponent we’ve faced. I am very proud of the girls.”

Santa Ynez won 11-7 at Torrance in the second round. The Pirates rolled through their other two playoff matches before the semifinals.