Central Coast Classic: These officials were veterans in every sense of the word

Central Coast Classic In this edition of the Central Coast Classic, we take a trip back to last fall, where a team of veteran officials, who were also military veterans, teamed up to officiate the historic football game between Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria.

On a chilly November evening in 2019, the officiating crew for the Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley football game prepared to step onto the Pioneer Valley gridiron for the opening kickoff.

All of them were veterans, in terms of officiating service and service to their country.

Six of the seven had lengthy terms of service in the nation's armed forces. The side judge, Bear McGill, was chairman of Paso Robles-based Honor Flight Central California.

That company's stated mission "is to safely fly our veterans to Washington D.C. to experience the Memorials that were built in their honor."

The company states that it is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization that receives no government funding.

In fact, "We just flew a group of veterans out to D.C.," McGill said shortly before kickoff.

Instead of wearing customary striped officials shirts, the officials Friday night donned solid blue shirts, with the insignia of the stars on the American flag on one sleeve and the insignia with the stripes on the flag on the other.

The line judge for the Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley game was Greg Rodriguez. The referee was Bob Rollins. The head linesman was Ron Jacobs.